Kelley: Considering what a true friend is

When I was an awkward, dowdy 15-year-old, my best friend Linda B. and I spent a lot of time walking and riding our bikes together through the Chicago-suburban subdivision where we lived. Like most young teenage girls, we were on a mission. That mission pertained to teenage boys.

At the time, Linda was far more outgoing than I was, and growing up with brothers, was used to being around guys, whereas I was generally shy and unsure of the opposite sex. Yet, when introduced to a couple of guys whom Linda was familiar with at a house down the end of my street, I was instantly smitten with the one who paid special attention to me.

A friendship formed, and eventually he ended up asking me out, sort of, for a first date. I specify “sort of” because it really wasn’t set in stone. He was recently employed and said that he would stop by after he was off work and pick me up on a certain Saturday night.

I still remember that I wore my favorite pale pink blouse. It had short puffy sleeves, little pearl buttons and had a sheer, ethereal quality to it. I paired it with my favorite jeans and poured my heart into getting ready by carefully applying makeup and fixing my hair, and then I waited.

I stood for a long time at the upstairs window in the dressing room adjacent to my sister’s bedroom. It was like a window to our whole little world, where you could see far down 135th Street to the other subdivisions, to the house where a future-boyfriend lived, to the retention pond where we ice skated, and partially down Fir Street, where I frequently rode my bike. It was the window looking west, where we could check on incoming storms and have a clear view of the sunset each night. It was the window where I stood for hours waiting for the date that never came.

This experience stuck in my mind recently when I was thinking about the odd similarity between modern-day friendships in this age of social media and the act of being jilted.

I’m not sure what average is when it comes to number of friendships, but I was never one to have many true friends, though the few long-lasting friendships I have are priceless treasures compared to a hundred or more acquaintances.

Except for a brief period of separation, Linda and I have been friends almost our entire lives. I’m still friends with a best friend from high school. I also keep in touch occasionally with my French friend, Marie, who has been in my life since age 14 when we were pen pals. There’s also a friend whom I met when I first lived in Rantoul; however we live far apart now.

Facebook has aided in the reconnection of friendships; Paula and I worked together 34 years ago and reconnected a few years ago, and I located my very first best friend from age 4. There is one true work friend, a friend that I made when my daughter was in band, and some good neighbors, but other than that, my husband and I basically hang around together or with our family.

Different periods of life affect friendships. Once our children were grown, Jim and I began a new circle of socialization, and new friendships formed, and at least a couple of those seemingly grew strong through my individual correspondence and commitment to being friends.

Yet, this is where the connection to being jilted comes into play. If something or someone is meaningful to me, I pour everything I have into it, despite numerous commitments that require equal attention.

However, through various disappointments, I’ve been reminded that very few friendships, basically only the longest-term ones that have grown together through changes or share the same level of commitment, endure.

While I’ve learned to be more spontaneous, I’m not accustomed to shallow relationships or a lack of reciprocal communication.

Commitment is a rare attribute nowadays, and event invites on social media reflect this as there is always an “interested in” or “maybe” response choice in lieu of a definite yes or no.

The trouble with making vague plans by simply saying that one might stop by or get together can lead to a whole lot of uncertainty on the other person’s part which isn’t fair or respectful to them, and it gives the impression you are simply a possibility unless something better comes along.

Therefore, I’m not sure I’ll ever understand this new age of socializing and think I’ll stick with what I know to be true, instead of waiting at the window for something that’s never going to fully transpire.



Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.