Porter: When is the truth not the truth?

Sometimes when I leave the cigar shop, I feel better educated than when I went in. Not today.

It came over the news that the former mayor of New York and now presidential attorney Rudy Tootie (since I can’t spell or pronounce his last name) said that “truth isn’t truth.” Setting aside all other political debate, the guys focused on that one point.

Rudy tried to explain his message but insisted that truth is “in the eye of the beholder.”

I was sort of on his side on this one. Not that truth is subjective like beauty, but truth is provisional. What we believe to be true today may not be true tomorrow. Plus, what we sometimes think of as “truth” is actually “opinion” and sometimes a conclusion. Then there are the shades of truth, like a blue sky — is it cyan, turquoise, cobalt, navy?

We grew up learning in school that Columbus sailed with three ships — the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria. About a year ago, I learned that those weren’t the actual names of the ships. Two were nicknames and one was a shortened version. The truth changed.

So I get what Rudy was saying. You might hear on the news that three people died in an avalanche. The next day, six people were dead, and the day after that, the number is revised to five. So what is the truth?

The problem, as I see it, is that the truth exists; we just don’t always know what that truth is, at least not at first. Surely, after a couple of weeks of sifting through the snow, we can derive at a number of avalanche victims that we all can agree on. Six people were reported missing, one was found alive, five bodies were recovered, all matching those who were missing. So we have a truth.

“What about the seventh person?” Big Vince asked.

“What seventh person?”

“The seventh victim. The one that nobody knew was missing and whose body hasn’t been found.”

“They searched through the snow thoroughly. There were no other bodies,” I said.

“He didn’t die right away,” Vince suggested. “He got caught by the avalanche and was injured, but he stumbled off in another direction, fell down a ravine and died. Could be, don’t you think?”

“But we don’t know that,” I said.

“Exactly,” Vince said. “We don’t know the truth. We can’t be certain.”

I suggested another theoretical. “I’m wearing shoes,” I said. “Can we all agree on that fact? I could take a time-stamped photo showing myself wearing shoes, and all of you could testify for me that you saw me today wearing shoes. Can we call that a truth?”

“Well, not technically,” said Paul, who knows it all. “Time stamps can be faked, and technically, those are boots, not shoes. I could testify to footwear, but I don’t think I can call those shoes.”

What I wanted to say was, “Paul, you’re an idiot. You’ve always been an idiot. And you’re smug and homely and I don’t like the way you smell.” But I didn’t. I just glared in disbelief.

We couldn’t even agree that I was wearing shoes at the time that I was wearing shoes right in front of them. I think some people just like to argue.

What I wanted to know is why are some people so averse to truth? There are people out there who seriously believe that the earth is flat (among many other theories). They explain away all the science and photographic evidence. They use flawed logic, outdated sources and heaping tablespoons of conjecture. Why? Why do they do it?

They’re skeptical of facts yet will buy into the most improbable theory that floats like a vapor through the room.

I wanted to understand this phenomenon better, so I went to a Facebook page where people gather to discuss all the whacky things they believe to be true. I have to admit, I had a little fun with them. I started dismantling their arguments. I was polite about it. I backed up my reasoning with multiple, credible sources.

I thought they’d want to share their own reasoning, but they didn’t. What they did was call me every name in the book. It got kinda nasty, actually. I enjoyed it, but I don’t think I changed any minds.

“You can’t reason out what wasn’t reasoned in,” said Big Vince.“You probably just strengthened their resolve,”

He continued, “They believe what they want to believe because they want to believe it. You’re not going to change their minds. That would mean they’d have to admit that they were wrong.”

“But they are wrong.”

“They’re mostly wrong,” said Vince. “But once in a while, they get it right, and that feeds them. Even if they get it half right, they’re energized.”

“Don’t most falsehoods contain some level of truth.”

Paul weighed in. “Of course. That’s what makes them plausible. If you say ‘I’m here to paint the house,’ and you have a paint brush in your hand, that lends plausibility, but maybe you’re really there to rob the house.”

“So, let me get this straight,” I said. “If I’m holding a paint brush, you believe I’m going to paint something. But if I’m wearing boots, you don’t believe that I have shoes on?”

“Well, technically, you don’t,” he said.

That thought I had earlier about Paul. I had it again. “Paul,” I said.

“What?” he asked.

“I love you, man.”

