Winter: RPL geared up for August & new school year

By MARY WINTER

For Rantoul Press

RANTOUL — Rantoul Public Library has a full calendar for August while gearing up for the new school year.

One new event is the Local Artist Spotlight, a monthly event that features authors, artists, musicians and a variety of other styles of the arts. Occurring the last Saturday of every month, the spotlight features one artist/group at a time, and is geared for the entire family.

The first one will feature photographer Kali Morgan from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25.

Friends of Rantoul Public Library is sponsoring a Special Bag O’ Books Sale the entire month of August. This is a month-long sale of books in the Friends Corner.

A bag of books will be $1 any time the library is open. Sunday hours are 1-5 p.m; Monday-Thursday hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Use our bags or bring one of your own. You can also buy a gift card.

Adults may want to join the Domino Club and learn new games.

This adult group meets from 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays, Aug. 1-29.

Preschoolers and their caregivers are welcome to join Preschool Storytime for stories, action rhymes, songs and crafts.

For ages 3-5, it’s held from 10-10:30 a.m. Thursdays, Topics for the rest of the month will be Aug. 16, “School,” Aug. 23, Cowboys, and Aug. 30, “Desserts.”

Make your move to the Chess Club. Staff and volunteers will teach you,or find yourself a partner and improve your skills. All ages and skill levels are welcome

Chess Club is back to its old schedule from 3:30-5 p.m. the first and third Thursdays of the month.

Adult Freestyle Card Making continues to meet from 7-8:30 p.m. every Thursday.

The library has received a generous supply of card-making equipment and materials. Every session, a portion of the new collection will be set out for adults to explore. Bring your creativity and make your own personalized cards.

Yarn ‘N Yak also meets on Thursdays.

Bring your needlework, make friends and share tips while you work. Meets from 7-9 p.m.

LEGO Club is for children of all ages; children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. The club meets from 4-5 p.m. the first and third Fridays of the month.

The next meeting is Aug. 17. Build new friendships while building with LEGOs.

Retired Air Force instructor Larry Snider teaches Basic Electronics from 1-5 p.m. every Monday.

Get hands-on experience with electrical components while learning theory. Paced to your ability with a lot of one-on-one training. Teens and older are welcome. A great class for home-schooled teens.

The Caregivers Support Group is a facilitated group that helps those responsible for the care of others to discuss their experiences and frustrations as well as share tips and information with each other.

Bring a bag lunch if you wish. Meets from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays.

Artemis Spaceship Simulation’s next voyage lifts off from 3:30-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17.

Six volunteers are needed for junior high (3:30-5 p.m.) or high school and older (6:30-9 p.m.)

Sign up by visiting the Children’s Desk or calling the library at 893-3955.

Mary Winter is a library assistant at Rantoul Public Library.