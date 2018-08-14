Porter: Don't interrupt me when I'm not getting to the point

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist

I have a bad habit that I’m trying to break. Well, I have lots of bad habits, but only one that I’m trying to get rid of. I don’t mind the others.

The habit is when I go to tell a story. Maybe you’ve noticed. When talking to others, I frequently feel compelled to set up the story. In this business, it’s called burying the lede.

Yes, we spell “lead” l-e-d-e. It stems from the old hot metal days when lead was used to form letters for the press. “Lead” can be pronounced “leed” or “led.” The pronunciation “led” refers to the lead used in making type while the pronunciation “leed” refers to the beginning of a story. The space between lines is called leading (pronounced “ledding”).

By using the spelling “lede,” there’s no question among journos that you’re talking about the beginning of the story.

Going off on tangents — that’s another bad habit. But I’m OK with those.

The predilection for setting up a story is because I assume that people will make assumptions about the point I’m trying to make without considering the back story.

For instance, let’s say I want to tell my wife that I didn’t like something she said or did. Wait. That’s a bad example. I like everything she says and does.

Let’s say I want to comment on something you said, but I don’t want you to think I’m upset or offended. I might say: The other day, when we were talking, and don’t take this the wrong way because this is just an observation, not a judgment …. Already, I’ve put the other person on the defensive.

That brings to mind another bad habit that I should work on — that I don’t have to share every thought that runs through my head. Not all observations need validation.

Let’s say I’m thinking about snow cones, which I think about quite a lot, and I want to tell you why I think Tropical Snow is the best. But I don’t want you to think that I don’t like Shaved Ice because, really, is there such a thing as a bad snow cone?

I don’t want you to form any thoughts that my favorite place is at the exclusion of any other place. So I might start out by saying: “I like all snow cones, and I don’t want you to think that there are any I don’t like because the worst day with any snow cone is better than the best day without, and I’ve had great snow cones at every place I’ve been, but some put on more syrup; some pile the ice higher; there’s nothing worse than getting halfway through a snow cone and it’s all white with no flavor. Or you get one where the ice is too gritty. And, even at my favorite place, I’ve had snow cones that were less than perfect.”

All this before I get to my point — if I ever get to my point. Sometimes, I forget what the point was that I wanted to make.

It’s different with writing because I figure I’m lucky if the reader is still with me after the first 10 seconds, so I have to make my point fast. I like quick, punchy ledes. Then I go into the story. If the reader drops out, my point has already been made.

But when talking to people, they’re sort of trapped until I’m done. So I can take a little more time with the set-up. It’s annoying, I know. I know that because it annoys me when people do it to me.

It’s not the only thing people do that annoys me, but we don’t have time for that list. But as annoying as my long set-up is, it’s also annoying when the other person cuts me off to tell their story. Some people are impatient listeners.

I realize that for some people, the interruption is their cue to me that I’m droning on and on and they don’t have time for that. It’s still rude, but I get it.

My assumption is that most people don’t realize that the person they cut off recognizes that they’ve just been benched. I also think that most people are cognizant of what they’re doing, and that shapes how I feel about them.

Some people are genuinely oblivious to the fact that the world doesn’t revolve around them and that it would be polite to let a guy finish his story. But I also realize that the droner (me) needs to respect their time. Thus, I think the thing to do, when interrupting a story, is to be honest about it. I’ve done it myself to others, and it can be a tough thing to do.

What you really want to say is, “Hey, I don’t have time for your drivel. That’s 15 minutes of my life that I can’t get back.” But there are more polite ways to do it and still be honest. Like, “Hey, sorry to cut you off, but I have a deadline to meet.” “Hey, can you save that story for later because I was supposed to be somewhere five minutes ago.” Or even the slightly less polite, “Hey, before you go any further, does this story have a point because there’s paint drying on a bench outside and I’d like to go watch it.”

In any case, be sure to start your interruption with the word “hey.” That is the international cue for “stop talking.”

Worse than my own boring set-up of a story is the interrupter who hits the pause button on me so she can set up her own story because something I said triggered an equally boring memory in her that she wants to share, and she can’t wait until I’m done to share it. It’s a table-turning game of one-upmanship.

Now I’m stuck listening to someone else’s story, and by the time they’re done, I’ve forgotten what my point was.

It’s especially annoying, when I do it to myself by going off on a tangent. I interrupt my own story for a different story, and sometimes, there’s no natural way to circle back. Like now. What was I talking about?

© Copyright 2018 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Just get to the point already.