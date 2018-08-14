Pace: God requires us to be faithful

Being focused on Him intentionally is a choice to love God above all else. It is not happenstance that we are in a relationship with almighty God on our own terms and in our own timing. To be faithful to Him requires a commitment.

Faithful to Him brings wisdom, guidance, truth, peace and love at all times. And knowing this feeling in our spirits causes us to share more of the word of God with the rest of the world at large.

God requires us to be faithful, and He will be faithful to us. What does being faithful mean to you? Everyone needs to know the answer to this question for themselves. Answering it for yourself will enlighten your mind and life. Either it will be an increase in faithfulness to Him or a selfish act for yourself.

Increasing your faithfulness to God is the best choice of any other offer your might be considering. He alone is God almighty, and He alone has all power and authority. Before long you will be asked whom do you serve? And your verbal answer may be God, but your faithfulness to Him or something else will be seen in how you live your life.

God is not a God Who can be divided up and shared with all your priorities. He is a God Who demands total commitment and obedience to Him. Not that He is selfish but that He is perfect love.

Choices have to be made often, and perseverance in those choices is what allows you to become faithful to them and to the master of them. God is the master of the all. Do not be persuaded by everything that comes your way, only those things that brings God glory.

“Knowing this that it is God not just the wind.”

Be encouraged.

Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.