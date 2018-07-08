Wang: Wedding trip was one of most memorable, inspiring ones taken

Jie Wang and Piotr Plewa in front of the Freedom Watch Soldier Monument at the Sunnybrae Mansion in Milford, Del., the day before their wedding there.

For more than a decade every summer I normally have written one of my most memorable travel stories. Two weeks ago when I started my trip to my daughter’s wedding, my good friend and Rantoul Press Editor Dave Hinton sent me a text message and said: “Safe travels and congrats. Hopefully you won’t cry at the wedding.”

I can happily tell you now that the wedding trip I took was one of the most memorable and inspiring travels I have ever had since I came to Rantoul more than 20 years ago.

My daughter, Jie, married Piotr Plewa in a ceremony at Sunnybrae Mansion in Milford, Del.

My family drove almost 2,000 miles and traveled through a total of six states. The wedding place was such an interesting, artistic and inspiring place. It used to be a mansion of the DuPont family in Milford, Del. But what inspired me greatly was a huge (2.5 tons) Freedom Watch Soldier statue/monument with President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address engraved on the base of the monument. This larger-than-life size sculpture was commissioned by the current owner of the Sunnybrae Mansion from a Beijing artist Tao Ze Feng. It was dedicated Nov. 19, 2006, the anniversary of President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, to all those who have fought for freedom.

I did not cry at the wedding; instead, I was inspired by President Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address, which focused on dedication, and I was happy to give my short speech:

“As parents we are very happy to formally welcome our new son-in-law into our big family. Like most parents of the universe we love our children unconditionally. But we are especially proud of our daughter not because what she has achieved or got from others but what she has dedicated and contributed or given to others. From a very young age she developed into a rather loving and caring person. Academically, she was a full “A” student when she studied at University Illinois Laboratory High School. During her higher education, so far, all universities she had studied or worked at are among the best in the nation. She was so dedicated to all her undergraduate, graduate and professional study projects and contributed all her best to her studies and researches.

“Unlike most other traditional Chinese parents, we have never asked about nor checked out what kind of fellow our son-in-law to be is. Actually, we do not need to ask nor check because he has manifested clearly that unlike our daughter — a full “A” student, he is a full “C” fellow (huge laugh broke out among the wedding guests).

When he first came into our daughter’s life she was facing some challenges in her academic work, which also stressed her out. She was lonely and needed support. In such a circumstance he showed up with love and care. As time passed by, he demonstrated through actions that he is always passionate and competent for whatever he does. He loves to explore, he is full of creative ideas and he has such a way of creative thinking. The four special qualities and personalities he possesses all begins with a capital “C”: “Compassion, Competence, Curiosity and Creativity”. This is why we are so pleased and equally proud of our son in law such a wonderful full “C” fellow.

“Compared to Lincoln’s famous ‘Of the people, by the people and for the people,’ Chinese civilization always emphasizes and looks for: A perfect timing, a right place and a great harmony between people and nature. As the parents of our newly wedded children, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for all you have done to make this wedding a perfect timing, a right place and a great harmony between people and nature!”

Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contacted by e-mail: wangyu@illinois.edu