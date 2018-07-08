Porter: Trucks, blond hair and old memories

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist

One of my earliest memories is playing with large, wooden trucks in kindergarten. The memory is undoubtedly enhanced because a guy named John Murray was in my class, and he was twice as tall as anyone else. That remained true all the way through graduation.

I have a fond memory of playing with the trucks with John. The memory is too old to be reliable, but I don’t remember feeling intimidated by his size, just in awe.

I have older brothers and sisters, so bigger kids were nothing new to me. I’d had social interaction with other kids my age through church, but they were all about the same size as me or, more likely, just a little bigger.

But the story isn’t about John, as interesting as that would be. The story is about the trucks.

I loved those trucks. They were big enough to sit on and ride. Heavy. Sturdy. They were different from anything I had at home.

Also in my kindergarten class was a pretty girl named Jennie with curly, blond hair. As an aside, “blonde” as a noun is feminine while “blond” is masculine, but to avoid gender specificity, the Associated Press stylebook says to use “blond” as an adjective in all cases (but “blonde” in British English). I looked it up.

Anyway, I don’t remember Jennie playing with the trucks, although she probably did. But she went to the south side grade school for first through fourth, so I didn’t see her again until fifth grade. Still pretty. Still blond.

Anyway, Jennie grew up to be a kindergarten teacher in the same classroom where we had met, and she inherited the big, wooden trucks. When a new school was built and the old toys were destined for the trash heap or auction block, she salvaged as many of them as she could and still uses them in her classroom.

I didn’t think much about the old trucks till after my 30th class reunion five years ago. That’s when I reunited with Jennie and conned her into marrying me. Something about that curly, blond hair.

Jennie’s now starting her 30th year teaching, so those old trucks are in the neighborhood of half a century old.

In putting her classroom together for the start of school, she found one of them was broken, so she enlisted my help in fixing it. The peg that attaches a wagon to a truck was missing, so I made a new one out of a piece of broomstick. I sanded all the rough edges so no one could get hurt with it.

I went out to the school and attached the new peg tightly. But I couldn’t help but steer the big rig once around the room. What a lucky guy I am; I still get to play with the trucks and the pretty girl with the curly, blond hair.

© Copyright 2018 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. As for John, I ran into him about nine months ago. He’s not twice my height like he was in kindergarten, but still an awesome guy.