New Prairie Solar installers stand proudly in front of the newly completed solar array that is the first privately owned in Rantoul.

By CHRIS POWERS

For Rantoul Press

I’m happy to be the first citizen of Rantoul to install solar panels that can power my home during the day. But why has it taken until 2018 for 50-year-old technology to see the first light of day here?

As I’ve learned over the past year, there’s a simple reason no village homeowner until now has installed this money-saving, environmentally friendly technology on their roof or in their backyard. It comes down to a system that ensures Rantoul citizens and business owners stay exclusively reliant on the power our utility buys and distributes. So far, that system, born of a mistaken distrust of decentralizing our power grid, has kept home solar out of town — until now.

My panels, mounted on a rack in my backyard, will generate, on average, about 425 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, depending on the season, cloud cover and other factors. That’s a little less than half the electricity use of a typical American home, but then my house is small.

Here’s where things start to get a little complicated.

As federal law allows, my system will be connected to the village’s municipally owned power grid through a special meter the village will charge me for. This two-way meter can measure not just the electricity I buy from the utility like any other customer (most often for me at night, in the winter and on cloudy days); it also can measure the excess power my system generates but that isn’t consumed by me, which typically will happen in the long days of summer. That excess power my system produces will flow to my nearest neighbor who needs it at that moment.

Stay with me here. The difference between the power I consume from the village utility and the amount I generate over and above my needs — and therefore give back to the utility to sell down the street — is called the “net.” I can bank the kilowatt-hours I generate as credits to offset my purchases of electricity from the utility.

But there’s a hitch.

According to Rantoul Public Works, which operates the village electric utility, a kilowatt-hour of electricity that I produce for the utility to sell to my neighbor is worth less than a kilowatt-hour that I purchase from the utility. So, in essence, I have to generate half again more power for the utility’s use than what it will credit me.

Rantoul Public Works Director Greg Hazel has submitted a new proposal to the village board of trustees that would continue to deter the development of distributed solar generation (small, individually owned systems like mine as opposed to the 1-megawatt solar farm owned by the city’s electricity supplier, Illinois Municipal Electric Agency). There are many problems with this proposal.

The first problem with the proposal is the net metering policy, which I have already referred to. Instead of receiving the full retail credit for my excess power — as is the case for solar homeowners in the adjacent utility service territories of Ameren Illinois and Eastern Illini Electric Cooperative — our Public Works Department proposes to credit me the retail rate minus what it calls “unavoidable costs.”

In addition to effectively charging me for distribution by this under-credit scheme, the proposed policy would charge me yet again for distributing perfectly good electricity by levying a monthly fee of $15 that applies only to grid-tied home solar arrays (me and me alone). That’s $180 a year or $4,500 over the 25-year life of my system.

In fact, the proposed Interconnection and Net Metering Policy jointly developed by IMEA and its executive board chairman, our very same Public Works Director Greg Hazel, is so discriminatory and so punitive that it could make my solar array ineligible for the same state incentives that are enjoyed elsewhere in Illinois by other homeowners who install solar- and wind-generated electricity systems.

Visit the solar array Saturday

If you want to see why solar electricity is booming everywhere but Rantoul, come tour my solar setup this Saturday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. at my home at 208 W. Letchworth St. Please park on Penfield Street, north of Campbell Avenue. I’ll meet you with a tumbler of tea or lemonade and answer all your questions.

Rantoul’s transition to a more hopeful tomorrow has begun, and the only thing stopping it may be a nervous fear of the future. Don’t let that happen. The sun belongs to all of us.

Chris Powers is a resident of Rantoul.