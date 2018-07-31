Kelley: Emigration was a personal issue for grandfather

My dad was going over some paperwork with me at his house next door and with a slight smile of remembrance, pulled something out of a metal cabinet and held it out to me. As I placed the tan leather wallet in my hand, he told me that it belonged to his father, my grandfather, and those words took my breath away.

As any genealogist knows, to touch something from the past is to experience a connection.

A wallet is such a personal object, and back in the early to mid-part of the 1900s, people didn’t just randomly replace items. This was his wallet for the majority of his life. The leather is smooth but not torn, and it’s still usable. I opened it to reveal a union card, a bank note and a signature card in his handwriting. It’s such an intimate piece of my grandfather.

I never had the chance to meet him, because like three of my four grandparents, he died well before I was born, but I know much about him through stories, photographs and immigration records.

For years I believed he was the first in our family to emigrate here from Germany. I was wrong on both accounts.

Further research revealed my paternal ancestors were actually German-Polish, residing in the Prussian region of Poland that was part of the German Empire from 1871 until 1918. However, it was Germany when my grandfather was born in 1889.

Stanislaus Labendzinski, my grandpa’s uncle, was actually the first to immigrate, arriving on May 25, 1882, from Czempin, Poland, and processed through the Castle Garden immigration station in New York. Castle Garden, located in Battery Park, New York City, was created Aug. 3, 1855, as the official immigrant processing center in the nation, and changed the way through which immigrants became Americans.

For 34 years, more than 8 million people, or two out of every three immigrants, entered the United States through Castle Garden.

Stanislaus’ brother Johann arrived as a documented immigrant Aug/ 22, 1890, and processed via the Barge Office that was used as New York’s immigrant processing center from April 19, 1890- Dec 31, 1891.

The Barge Office served as a temporary depot until the new station at Ellis Island opened Jan. 1, 1892, which is where my grandfather immigrated in 1911.

Stanislaus became a U.S. citizen June 6, 1892 and ultimately sponsored my great-uncle, Stanley Hoffmann, followed by his brother, my grandfather, Joseph Boleslaus Hoffmann. At least one of their sisters also made the arduous steamship journey, but she ultimately ended up returning to Poland after no one would agree to the responsibility of sponsoring her stay.

In the 19th century, the United States received 5 million German immigrants. Many of them journeyed to the Midwest to buy farms or congregated in cities. According to modern-day census records, more Americans claim German ancestry than any other group.

Stanislaus and Johann arrived during the time referred to as “the third wave of German immigration,” which began in the 1880s. In 1882, the year that Stanislaus arrived, about 250,000 — the greatest number ever — entered the country. The vast majority of this wave of German immigrants came from northeastern Germany that was dominated by Prussia, where the process of industrialization had just begun and the jobs of many skilled craftsmen had been taken over by machines.

Due to the flood of immigrants, there were calls for the government to restrict immigration, and restrictive immigration laws were passed. The 1882 Immigration Act restricted immigrants from Europe and imposed a head tax of 50 cents on all immigrants landing at U.S. ports. The 1891 Immigration Act regulated immigration further, introducing the inspection and deportation of immigrants. On Jan. 1, 1892, Ellis Island immigration center (1892-1954) was opened.

My grandfather and his brother avoided the atrocities of World War I back home. Joseph received his draft registration to the Landsturm unit of the German Army shortly before he immigrated, a unit of reservists that was basically composed of older (sometimes very elderly) men and youths. Though they served a vital military purpose in the army, sadly they were frequently issued old, outdated uniforms, equipment and weapons. Dad always speculated that had his father not come over, he likely would have been killed in combat and none of us would have been born.

Tensions in America increased with the outbreak of the war, and a backlash against German culture emerged. German immigration plummeted, and in the period of 1910-1919, only 174,227 Germans entered the U.S. and thus, my grandpa was in one of the last waves.

Dad told me how his father quickly learned the English language and refused to speak German outside of their home, where even then he only used it to converse with his wife and none of the children were ever taught it.

He never got to see his parents or other family back in Poland again, as after World War II, the years of the iron curtain made that an impossibility. It was only in my generation that I was able to reconnect with my cousins who reside in the same towns where the family has been for over 200 years.

I think about what grandpa’s wallet symbolized — an expectation of success, of earnings, of making a living in a new land of promise, and it makes my heart swell to think of the sacrifices he had to endure to achieve his documented-admissible entry via the President Grant/Hamburg America Line steamship to Ellis Island, which ultimately led to him being a self-sufficient American immigrant.

On an upper shelf in my husband’s home office, there is a similar relic from the past. It’s a binder that represents our own wallet story, our own passage to a new life.

Jim and I met online playing Euchre and quickly began a serious relationship, which ultimately resulted in our marriage. I take it all for granted now — our exciting, romantic and yet difficult beginning that involved a long-distance relationship between two countries, boundless road travel, researching fiancé visas and other various immigration options, learning to maneuver through piles of immigration law and paperwork. We were extremely blessed that Jim was a viable asset to his company, which had a U.S. connection, and they agreed to sponsor his initial immigration until after we married and pursued the arduous task of legal permanent residency on our own.

A year after we married, we went through the interview process for his legal permanent residency (green card) at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security office at 10 W. Jackson Blvd., in Chicago. I had prepared this large binder of original materials and a duplicate copy binder in case the immigration officer wanted to keep a copy for their records. It contains the I-485 Application to Adjust Status Appointment Notice, supplemental physical examination forms verifying immunizations and the fact that he doesn’t have any health defects that would cause him to be a “public charge,” an affidavit of support (of my financial sponsorship), our marriage certificate and photographs showing proof of us together, spending time with each other’s family, to show that our relationship is valid.

We left the federal building feeling all exhilarated and free, only to jump into Jim’s old Pontiac Sunfire and find that it wouldn’t start. Our great celebration was cut down right then, and we spent the remainder of that afternoon in a garage on the south side of Chicago, waiting for it be repaired.

Such is marriage and a day in the life of a new legal permanent resident.

My grandpa achieved citizenship when he was 49 years old, in December of 1938, 27 years after he arrived. Jim hasn’t pursued that route and remains in his current status, which means he has to apply for a renewal every so many years and report to an immigration office at those times for fingerprinting and legal documentation.

Because of these personal recollections and experiences of what is involved in achieving these goals legally, I will always hold strong convictions and respect for the due process which has been our fine country’s standard since well before my grandpa’s wallet existed.

Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.