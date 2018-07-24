Pace: Be positive through your actions

Oh my, the examples that we set are not being taken seriously. The changes that we seek are not taking hold and sustaining a strong righteous character if it is based on what we see and hear from the influences in our own personal lives.

It is not strong enough to change our society as a whole.

Social media has heightened the awareness that we are out of control. So out of control that we broadcast it and embrace the fact that we like what we are doing so much.

It does not even matter who we hurt or what influence we show to others. As long as it makes you happy. What about the legacy that you leave behind?

As much as we see the negative in our world being exploited more than the good, I have to believe that good still prevails in our world. I have to be transformed by the word of God and know that my transformation will be seen and my influence will be effective and the trend will last far beyond what I can see. I have to believe that my influence as a Christian will help others not only my family and my inner circle.

If I feel I cannot fulfill the call on my life as long as I keep looking at the world with my own eyes, I must look through my spiritual eyes and see the changes that I know God is making and see all that He is doing in our society.

God is still calling individuals to Himself, and people are still joining the family daily. Amen.

As much as I know what I see physically, I must know that spiritually much more is going on and it is good.

I will continue to be influenced by the things of God even though I know that the things of this world are what we are being shown. It is not the end result, and I have confidence in the word of God.

The end is nearer than we perceive, so I must do my best to influence society towards Christianity. Social media may be loud, but God is Powerful.

Be encouraged.

Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.