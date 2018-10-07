Wang: Celebrating American’s independence Chinese-style at Fourth of July parade

In the first section people held the CAACI banner and dressed in a special Independence Day celebration T-shirt designed by Uni High junior Christina Wu.

Last Wednesday for the third straight year, I joined the Chinese American Association of Central Illinois (CAACI) in marching in the 69th annual Champaign County Freedom Celebration parade on July 4.

The weather (it was so beautifully hot) and the people’s spirit made it a wonderful occasion.

Because one of the main functions of CAACI is to promote better understanding of traditional Chinese culture and the harmony between American and Chinese cultures in our community, the CAACI parade team was designed and organized in three sections.

In the first section people held the CAACI banner and dressed in a special Independence Day celebration T-shirt designed by Uni High junior Christina Wu.

Wu explained her design: “When most people think of the 4th of July, it’s about celebrating USA’s independence, thus the fireworks. As for the eagle, it stands for strength, and it is also our country’s bird. Lastly, it’s important to represent the community in some way, and cities tend to stand as the symbol technological advancement.”

The second section had more than a dozen Chinese women who were performing with a traditional Chinese waist drum. All of them also wore a specially made traditional Chinese drum dancing costume.

Waist drum dance is part of traditional Chinese folklore and is commonly seen on various Chinese festive occasions. It originated in northwest China more than 1,000 years ago, and it’s believed that waist drums were originally beat by immortals in heaven.

Waist drum dance is basically playing drumsticks, formation changes and leaping while beating the waist drum. Nowadays, it is usually performed to the accompaniment of rhythmic drumbeats and dynamic songs or music.

The third section had about a half-dozen women who were riding on the back of an open convertible and wearing/showing their beautiful Qipao.

Original Qipao was fitted loosely and hung in an A-line. It covered most of the wearer’s body, revealing only the head, hands and the tips of the toes. The baggy nature of the clothing also served to conceal the figure of the wearer regardless of age.

However, the modern version, which is now recognized popularly in China as the standard Qipao, was first developed in Shanghai in the 1920s, partly under the influence of Beijing styles. The streamlined and body-hugging cut of the modern Qipao was popularized by the socialite and one-time First Lady of China, Madame Wellington Koo.

Voted several times by Vogue magazine into its list of the world’s best-dressed women, Koo was much admired for her adaptations of the traditional Manchu fashion, which she wore with lace trousers and jade necklaces. Qipao at the time had been decorously slit a few inches up the sides, but Koo slashed hers to the knee. She also insisted on local Chinese silks, which she thought were of superior quality.

Significantly, according to Chinese Daoism philosophy, one produces two, two produces three and three gives birth to 10,000 things (everything).

I have enjoyed CAACI’s participation in all three Independence Day parades and look forward to participating in many more.

