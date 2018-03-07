Thompson: July a busy month at RPL

Happy July! Activities are in full gear at the Rantoul Public Library this summer.

Summer Reading Program is still going strong. The children’s Summer Reading Program will continue until July 28. The teen and adult program will end Aug. 19. Participants earn prizes for reading. If you aren’t already involved there is still time to join.

Do you owe the library money? If you are 18 years old or younger, you can pay off some of your library fines by reading books instead of paying money! Our Read for Fines program is running until Aug. 10.

Guest speaker Dan Guillory will give a talk at the Rantoul Public Library at 11:30 on July 10.

His talk is titled “Illinois Prairie Then and Now.” Feel free to bring a sack lunch to eat as you listen to his lively lecture. Beverages and a dessert will be provided.

Also on Tuesday, July 10th, at 2 p.m. children are invited to learn about butterflies at the “On Beyond Bugs” themed Green Eggs & Ag program presented by the Champaign County Farm Bureau Foundation.

Green Eggs & Ag will also be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, with an “Oh the Places You’ll Go” theme. These activities will be geared towards children entering first through third grades. Registration is required. You can register in the library at the children’s circulation desk or by calling 893-3955.

On Sunday, July 15, the Coneflowers will perform a concert in the library’s community room. The performance will begin at 2 p.m.

The Coneflowers consist of local female bluegrass, folk, choral, and classical musicians. A banjo, guitar, and washboard will be featured as they sing music from around the United States. Some of the songs will be contemporary while others have historical folk backgrounds.

Have you ever wondered what it was like to live in the age of knights and castles? The library will hold its 12th Annual Medieval afternoon on Saturday, July 21, from 12:30–4:30 p.m. You will have the opportunity to taste medieval food, wear costumes, learn dances, mock fight with “swords”, as well as see other demonstrations and make crafts.

No registration is required for this free event. It is not necessary to stay for the entire program. Come and leave when you wish.

Celebrate Christmas in July at the library’s special card making event at 6 p.m. Friday, July 27. The library will provide all the materials you need to create professional looking homemade Christmas cards. All adults are welcome; no experience is necessary. Since this program will be meeting after the library closes, you must register for the event by 4 p.m. that day. You can register by visiting the children’s desk for by calling 893-3955.

Like the idea of professional-looking homemade greeting cards but don’t have the time or inclination to create your own? The card making group is selling cards for a Raise the Roof fundraiser at the main circulation desk of the library. The suggested donation is $3 per card.

Another group will be holding a silent auction and Euchre night to raise funds for the library to replace its roof. The sponsoring group is HMS HOTSPUR (DD-02), a local chapter of The Royal Manticoran Navy, The Official Honor Harrington Fan Association.

The silent auction will be at the library from Aug. 3-10 during business hours. Final bids will be collected between 6–7 p.m. August 10.

Euchre night will be Aug. 10. The cost will be a $5 minimum donation. There will be refreshments, prizes, baskets for a raffle, and a 50/50 raffle. The event will be at the Rantoul Public Library. Registration will begin at 5:45 that evening. At 6:15 they will go over the rules, and the tournament will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Friends of the Library have sturdy canvas bags for sale. The bags cost $10 and come in your choice of navy blue or royal blue. The bags may be filled with items from the Friends’ corner at time of purchase for no additional charge.

Here are some other programs at the library this month.

Storytime is every Thursday from 10 – 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers, toddlers, and their families or caregivers are welcome to come listen to stories and finger plays followed by a craft or activity. Storytime themes in July will be rabbits on July 5, frogs on July 12, the beach on July 19, and tigers on July 26.

Free movies will be shown at the library every Wednesday in July except for July 4 when the library is closed. The movies begin at 1:30 p.m.

On July 11, the movie will be an animated film about a lion who is the son of Mufasa, the king of the lions. His wicked uncle, Scar, plans to usurp Mufasa’s throne. On July 18, the movie is an animated film about a young American Indian woman and an Englishman, Captain John Smith.

On July 25, the movie will be an animated film about an adventurous teen who sails out on a dangerous mission to save her people in Polynesia.

Kid’s Travel Club is from 2-3 p.m. on Thursdays. These programs consist of stories, music and a craft. Each travel club focuses on the location where the previous day’s movie was set. The themes will be Africa for Thursday, July 12; North America for Thursday July 19, and Polynesia for Thursday, July 26. Please register by the Friday before the upcoming program.

Would you like to play chess? Children or adults are welcome to play chess at the library from 3:30–5 p.m. July 5 and July 19. If you don’t know how to play, someone will teach you.

Crafters have two options at the library on Thursday evenings. A card-making group is at the library from 7-8:30. The library provides the supplies; you provide the creativity. Yarn-n-Yak meets from 7-9 p.m. Bring your latest project and chat while you stitch.

LEGO Club will meet from 4-5 p.m. Friday July 6 and Friday July 20.

There will be no puzzle exchange in July.

Friends of the Library will be selling books, records, tapes and DVDs for only $2 a bag on Mondays from 9:30–11 a.m.

An electronics instructor is available at the library every Monday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. New students are always welcome.

Writer’s group will meet from 5 – 6:30 p.m. July 9. This group of amateur writers share selections they have written, chat and sometimes play writing related games.

Caregiver Support group meets from 11:30–1 p.m. on Tuesdays. Any adult responsible for caring for another adult is invited to bring a sack lunch and talk with others who understand what they are going through.

Domino Club is every Wednesday afternoon from 1–4 p.m.

Adult coloring sessions will be from 10 a.m. – noon Friday, July 13, and at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17.

Friends of the Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 16. If you would like to help support the library, joining the Friends of the Library is a wonderful way to start.

The popular spaceship simulator role-playing game Artemis will be played at the library on July 13. From 3:30–5 p.m., will be a session for people who are old enough to attend junior high school. High schoolers and adults are welcome to attend either the 3:30–5 p.m. session or the 6:30–9 p.m. session. Space is limited, so registration is required for this popular program.

All young cooks are invited to a cooking course for children ages 8-13. The Junior Chefs will meet from 9:20–11:30 a.m. Monday-Friday, July 23-27. Registration is required. Participants will need to visit the children’s circulation desk to pick up their packets and return completed forms. Don’t wait to register for this course offered by the U of I Extension.

Holly Thompson is director of Rantoul Public Library. Her column appears on a periodic basis.