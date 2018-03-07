Kelley: Bring on the Dumpster

The irony is uncanny. I recently purchased a cute yellow t-shirt with the text “All you need is less” on the front, while preparing this month’s column about living with less stuff.

Yet indeed a frequent question to my husband over the years has been “Can we please just rent a Dumpster?” I envision a great purging of the closets, the kitchen cabinets, the garage and shed, throwing away everything of no use and to be less consumed by the clutter that has taken over our space.

We all have it — junk drawers, crowded garages and attics, closets of clothes we don’t wear. We buy larger homes or build sheds to hold more stuff.

To look at my home or workspace, one would think that I’m a master of organization. There is nothing visually disturbing about either, and in particular, I am very tidy when it comes to my desk at work.

I’ve never been one who can work in chaos, which for me, is defined by papers strewn about, stacks of books or files, and clutter of any kind. Instead, everything gives the visual appearance of being tidy while providing me with a sense of calm, even when the work load gets heavy.

Yet all one has to do is open a drawer or two and look in the hidden spaces to see that I have a far way to go in parting with junk.

Somewhere around age 12, I began a collection of giraffes, sparked by the memory that we either had a slide with a wooden giraffe cutout on it that my dad made when we were little, or a tall wooden giraffe growth-measuring stick on the bedroom wall. Both memories are in my cluttered mind, and I’m not sure which is real, but from one of those fond feelings came a love for giraffes and thus a collection was born.

For years, I accumulated giraffe knickknacks of various sizes, including a large-size statue. My family and friends gave them to me. I picked up several carved wooden ones from a place called World Bazaar, a store tucked into a corner of Orland Square when I was growing up that I remember long before I had ever heard of Pier 1 Imports.

At some point, however, I lost interest in the collection and in one of the “rent the Dumpster” moments in my youth, I parted with them all, only to wish I still had them in recent years.

Life is like that. We part with things (and sometimes people) only to wish we still had them at a later time.

So, a few years ago, I began collecting owls, around the time that they became popular again. I say “again” because who doesn’t remember the macramé owls of the 1970s? Like the previous collection, the owl population in our home grew. Soon, that’s all people were giving me, and I still haven’t had the nerve to let everyone know that I no longer wish to continue the collection.

This time, however, rather than giving them away, they’re in storage, and I set a few out occasionally to profess my continued interest in the bird.

What is it about consumerism? To me, the ideology that encourages the acquisition of more material objects provides instant gratification of something tangible that can never retain its luster indefinitely and thereby encourages an endless cycle of always wanting more stuff.

I am intrigued by the concept and trend of minimalism; to making deliberate decisions about what is important in our life, part with the things that aren’t, and the liberating power and freedom of living without debt and not buying what we don’t need or can’t afford.

While some may genuinely enjoy a home filled with things, this type of environment for me creates a suffocating presence in my mind and is unhealthy. Therefore, learning to slowly part with things, to get by with less, is a concept that is beneficial to my well-being.

I also don’t want our children to have to be sorting through a household of junk when we part this life. Estate sale and antique store visits have solidified my belief in the sad reality that everything we own, every material item that we value now, eventually becomes an item in a second-hand store, a garage sale or a landfill, because regardless of how precious we believe something to be, it’s more likely that our heirs will not share that view.

Minimalists search for happiness not through things, but through life itself. I’ll strive to remember that when I’m wearing my new yellow t-shirt.

Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.