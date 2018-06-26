Sweat: More need to get involved in helping Rantoul

By DEBBRA SWEAT

Rantoul Press columnist

When I ask a friend how he is doing, the response is always, “Just status quo.”

As interim president of the Concerned Citizens of Rantoul, my personal goal has been to rally the citizens to become involved by engaging, encouraging and supporting each citizen in our community. My thoughts have been of ways to reach out; that being open, proactive, and inclusive would pave a path to unifying our community.

I want more than status quo for this community and its citizens.

Like Mike Runyon wrote in his guest commentary in the Rantoul Press article June 20 and his Facebook posts on Chanute Air Force Brats, I, too, have fond memories of growing up in Rantoul. Our desire is to stabilize and make improvements to our community.

We in the community and those who were raised here and relocated are saddened by the slow growth and lack of progress after Chanute Air Force Base closed. However, we have witnessed and been part of Rantoul’s greatness and want it sustained now and well into the future. We want regeneration and to be a part of it. We have commitment.

The greatest resource Rantoul has is its citizens. We need to tap in to that resource. Homeowner or renter, a decision was made to make Rantoul home. Our initial instinct is self-fulfillment and self-preservation.

Individually, we plan a course for our lives by setting goals and ways to achieve them. We also run away from unpleasant situations which may threaten our lives and survival.

We should not run from our community. We should not fear the perceived threats to our livelihood, status in this community, or envisioned legacies.

We as residents need to step out of ourselves and our comfort zones and come together as a community. It is going to take more than a handful of people and those having the same vision and plan to reach our goal.

Though this may sound corny, I offer my hand to the next person to join in making our community strong and inviting for new residents and industry. Are you willing to become involved and extend your hand?

#RantoulStrong #Rantoul Nation

Debbra Sweat is president of Concerned Citizens of Rantoul