Nelson: First recipe one of Nelson’s ‘go-tos’

By CARISSA NELSON

Rantoul Press columnist

I’m so excited for the chance to write this column for the Press. I know Pauline Poremba will be a tough act to follow for sure.

A little about me: I grew up in Paxton and now live in Rantoul with my husband, Clay, and our two boys. I feel extremely lucky to have been born in a place I love surrounded by people I’m crazy about, so this is where we’re sticking around.

My two boys are 4 and 1. The older one keeps me on my toes with questions like, “How do we know our dog is a real dog and not a person someone turned into a dog?” (Gotta be honest — no way to tell!) The little one is a sweetheart and loves chasing his big brother around.

My full-time job is sales director of Cardthartic, a greeting card publisher based in Champaign, and I have a new blog athttp://www.spoonfulofeasy.com that is all about making people’s lives a little easier.

Easy is what I like to refer to as “economy of effort” — save a little time/energy but still get a great result and have a little more time/energy for something else. Because who doesn’t need a little bit of “easier” in their life?

This first recipe is and has been one of my go-tos on the picnic/potluck circuit for years. It has a great watermelon flavor, travels well and easily feeds a crowd in a 9 x 13 pan. Hope you enjoy.

One bowl watermelon sheet cake

This watermelon sheet cake starts with a cake mix and a box of Jello and comes together in minutes using just one bowl.

Honestly, the longest part of it is the baking time. A perfect crowd-pleaser for picnics, or just a fun summer dessert to have around at home.

Ingredients

1. 1 box of white cake mix

2. 1 3 oz. package of watermelon Jello

3. 2 eggs

4. 1 1/4 c. of water

5. 1/4 c. of vegetable oil

6. 1-3 cans of frosting

7. Red and green food coloring (optional)

8. Sprinkles (optional)

Instructions

1. Add the box of cake mix, box of Jello, eggs, water and oil into a large bowl. If you’d like to take the cake color up a notch, add a few drops of red food coloring. Mix all on high for 2 minutes. Pour batter into a greased 9x13 pan and pop into a 350 degrees oven for 35-38 minutes.

2. Let the cake cool completely and top with 1-3 cans of prepared frosting. I used Duncan Hines Whipped and added 15 drops of food coloring for the green color. Top with sprinkles if you want some flair.

