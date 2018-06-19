Porter: Titles can mean a number of things

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist

I’m thinking about adding a title to my name. No reason. Just because.

That’s one of the wonderful things about living in America. We did away with all that aristocracy that Europe is so fond of. It doesn’t mean you can’t have a title or use a title. They just don’t mean anything.

Except for “architect.” Did you know that, under Illinois law, you cannot call yourself an architect of anything unless you are a licensed architect? I’m not sure how God gets by with “architect of the universe,” but everyone else is subject to the law.

It doesn’t matter what you design, unless you have that license, you are not an architect in Illinois. If you design cakes, you cannot call your business “Cake Architect.” You wouldn’t want to, anyway; it doesn’t exactly roll off the tongue.

But you can call yourself the “Cake Doctor.” You can use “doctor” willy nilly. It seems to me that “doctor” should be a protected designation as much as “architect.” But the architects had better lobbyists.

I think with “doctor,” the cat is just too long out of the bag. It would be easy enough to determine who should be entitled to use the title “doctor.” If you have a medical degree in one of the many disciplines, then you’re a doctor whether you work on people, animals or cadavers. And, of course, you have your academic doctors — a Ph.D. in anything entitles you to the title.

But we also have rug doctors, plant doctors, doctors of love and, my favorite, Dr. Feelgood.

Perhaps because there are so many different types of doctors, the word can’t be protected. But using a specific title might get you into trouble.

You can’t call yourself a chiropractor or a podiatrist or a proctologist if you aren’t actually certified. I don’t know if any of those groups are as aggressive as the architects.

I don’t want to add the “doctor” title, anyway. It’s too overused. Way too common.

I want a title more like Fred Flintstone in his fraternity. The Grand Poobah. Something regal like Divine Imperial Preeminent Person of the Year (Dippy, for short).

I need a title that is befitting of my outsized personality. My superior negotiating skills. My wit and wonderment. My general awesomeness. A title that would trump all other titles. I don’t know why that word just came to mind.

I know what you’re thinking. A title has to be earned. You can’t just take a title out of the air and assign it to yourself.

But I say, this is ‘Merica. You can choose a title if you wanna. You can buy a trophy. You can be whatever you want to be just because you want to be it.

If you want to be a princess or an empress or a queen or a supreme being, you can do it in America. Doesn’t mean anyone else is going to go along with it, but you can call yourself whatever you want. Except an architect.

Religion is a good place to look for a title. Most of the time, the titles denote a hierarchy within the religion, but all the denominations make up their own titles.

You’ve got your deacons and bishops and abbots and cardinals and preachers, priests, pastors and reverends. Within the realm of reverends, you’ve got your right reverend, your most reverend and the reverend father, just to name a few.

The military is another good place to look for a title. There is a strict hierarchy there, so rank means something. A lot of ranks have sub ranks, such as “first class” or numbers to designate pay grade.

You don’t hear a lot of military titles outside of the service, but a few are used in other ways. A lot of old school auctioneers and chicken fryers, for instance, go by the title of “colonel.”

I have had people use the title “general” around me quite a lot: General Nuisance, General Pain in the Butt, General Moron.

None of those are quite as grandiose as I’d like, but they are, perhaps, more accurate.

I’ll think on it some more. In the meantime, you can call me anything you want — just (drumroll, please, or eye roll if you must) don’t call me late for dinner.

© Copyright 2018 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. It’s hard enough to come up with a title for this story.