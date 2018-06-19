Fogal: Shelter did not fare well with the recent storms

By HEIDE FOGAL

Rantoul Press columnist

DEWEY — Hope your home was not deluged and you stayed dry during the recent downpours.

Society for Hooved Animal Rescue and Emergency shelter did not fare so well. Some stalls flooded, but we managed to find dry ones to keep all comfortable.

It always depends from which direction the rains come, but this storm appeared to blow from all directions.

So today (June 11) is clean-up day, and hopefully the rains give us a break and a chance to dry out. Fields and paddocks are muddy, so the energetic horses need to stay in.

They’re being fussy and restless, but the promise of extra hay keeps them quiet. We have a couple of donkeys who think they must be fed every time someone walks by. They can be very vocal and demanding. You can hear them all the way down the road.

At SHARE, everything is about horses; always has been; always will be. To see to their well-being we need to make sure we have the needed volunteers, and we do occasionally ask for donations.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Events at SHARE are necessary to keep the community informed. There might be someone who could sponsor or foster an animal.

• All About the Horse is such an event.

It is scheduled from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, July 8, free to the public. You might get charged for a hot dog though. This gives SHARE the opportunity to present our horses.

Critters that we have on hand:

• Pasture pets — four adoptable, being Ben Shalom, Jim Dandy, Hope and Robin.

• Ridable horses — we have five. Winnie (needs training), Morning Star, Cinco (needs training) Ellie Mae (experienced rider) and Atari.

• Sanctuary horses (never leave home). Medical issues and donations are so needed for them.

They include Sugar Foot, Mountain Dew, Daisy and Julie, who are blind; Dexter, who is partially blind; Shadow, who has COPD; Baker, Cooper, Sally, Buddy, Justice, Chaos and Captain.

• Ponies and donkey — Jude, Levi (daddy to Destiny, our new filly), Dapples, who is blind in one eye, Lacy, Destiny and our gorgeous donkey, Cisco. (His big ears rotate to pick up signals.)

Atari is a registered Egyptian Arab, about 12 years old, who stands about 15 hands. Supposedly he has been shown in dressages. (In dressage the horse is trained at a young age to behave in a specific way, to follow certain instructions by the trainer/rider. The horse is taught a way to walk, trot, turn, etc. It’s a very intense behavior. Makes the animal look classy.)

His adoption fee is $1,000.

Come to SHARE. It’s all about the horse.

Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.