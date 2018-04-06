Thompson: New summer theme at Rantoul Public Library

By HOLLY THOMPSON

Rantoul Press columnist

“Reading Takes You Everywhere” is the theme of the 2018 Summer Reading Program at Rantoul Public Library.

The library has a reading program for people of all ages. Babies through junior high-age students are eligible to join the children’s reading program, which began May 21 and will continue through July 28.

Children can still register to join this program at the children’s cirulation desk. The program for high schoolers and adults will begin June 11 and run through August 19. Registration forms for the teen and adult program will be available at the main circulation desk beginning June 11.

Pay down fines by reading

This summer the library will be trying something new. From June 10-Aug. 10, young people will have the opportunity to read books to pay down their fines at the library. This program will be open to Rantoul Public Library cardholders aged 18 or younger.

Read for Fines participants will fill out short book report forms for every book read. Very young children will be allowed to draw a picture on their form instead of writing.

A 50-cent fine waiver will be given for each report, with a cap of $10 (20 reports) per participant. These fine waivers will count towards existing fines only. No credits will be given toward future fines.

Domino Club

Did you know that Rantoul has a domino club?

Join other adults in a game of dominos at the library every Wednesday from 1-4 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 6, the library will show an animated Disney movie about a girl who disguises herself as a warrior and helps save China.

This is the first in a series of movies for children at 1 p.m. every Wednesday during June and July, except July 4 when the library will be closed.

The library will be having Kids’ Travel Club or culture club for children in grades 1- 5+.

During June these will take place on the 7th and 21st.

Participants will “visit” the cultures of several continents by listening to stories and crafting. These programs correspond to the settings from the previous Wednesday movies. On June 7, the theme will be China; on June 21 the theme will be the Middle East.

RSVP for these programs by the Friday beforehand. You can register in person at the children’s circulation desk or by calling 893-3955.

The library has storytime for preschoolers, toddlers and their families or caregivers every Tuesday at 10 a.m. Upcoming storytime themes will be “Dinosaurs” on June 7, “Fathers” on June 14, “Summertime” on June 21 and “Rabbits” on June 28.

Chess Club will meet from 3:30 – 5 p.m. Thursday, June 7, and Thursday, June 21. Children and adults are both welcome to play. If you don’t know how to play chess you are welcome to attend and learn.

The library will host a blood drive from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, June 7.

A cardmaking group meets at the library every Thursday from 7 – 8:30 p.m. The library has many supplies for participants to make homemade greeting cards.

Yarn and Yak meets at the library every Thursday from 7 – 9 p.m. Bring your project and chat as you crochet, stitch, or knit.

Coloring sessions for adults will be offered at the library from 10 a.m.– noon Friday, June 8, and from 7–9 p.m. Tuesday, June 19.

Rantoul Garden Club will host a program for children of all ages at the library at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9. Listen to a story about gardening and garden habitat, then pot a plant to take home.

An electronics instructor is available at the library every Monday beginning at 1 p.m. New students are always welcome.

Writers’ group will meet at the library from 5 – 6:30 Monday, June 12. This group is for people who enjoy writing as a hobby. You can bring something you wrote to share with the group or just come listen.

Caregivers support group meets from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meet with others who understand the challenges and joys of caring for adult loved ones. You are welcome to bring a sack lunch to eat during the meeting if you would like.

Elementary aged children are invited to attend Green Eggs and Ag(riculture) programs at 2 p.m. Tuesdays. Upcoming topics will be “the Cat in the Hat” on June 12 and “Ten Apples up on Top” on June 18 Please register for this program by the Friday beforehand. You can register in person at the children’s circulation desk or by calling 893-3955.

Elementary aged children are also invited to “Travel the Old-fashioned Way” at 2 p.m. Thurday, June 14. How did people move around in the old days?

Find out from Sandy Osborne of the Museum of the Grand Prarie. She will bring hands-on artifacts and crafts. Register for this program by Tuesday June 12, at the children’s circulation desk or by calling the library at 893-3955.

Lego Club will meet from 4-5 p.m. Friday, June 15.

Artemis, the space ship computerized role-playing game, will take place at the library Friday, June 15.

A session for junior high school students and older will be held from 3:30–5 p.m. Another session limited to high schoolers and adults will take place from 6:30–9 p.m. Registration is required for both of these sessions. Register at the children’s circulation desk or by calling 893-3955.

Holly Thompson is director of Rantoul Public Library. Her column appears on a periodic basis.