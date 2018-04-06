Porter: Distance is relative

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist

It’s funny how distance is relative to what you get used to. Tonight, Jennie asked if I wanted to go the park for a snow cone. Now, that’s not really a question. It doesn’t matter where I am or what I’m doing; the answer is yes, I want a snow cone. But the first thought in my head was, “Gee, that’s all the way across town.”

The snow-cone stand is about a mile and a half from our house. There’s one stoplight and maybe four stop signs between here and there.

When I lived in Springfield, which is 26 times bigger in terms of population, it was no big deal to drive twice as far. The cigar shop I frequented was nearly 2.5 miles from my house with 15 stoplights between the two points.

Work was a 7-mile commute. You drive 7 miles from my house today, you’ll be in the next town.

Maybe I’m just getting older. My get-up-and-go already got up and went. There’s a line in a James McMurtry song: “All I want now is a comfortable chair.” These days, “do you want to?” is usually followed with “do I have to?”

I know I’m getting older because of the questions I get asked. Somebody asked me the other day if I could explain how Medicare works as if I would surely know. My friends and I have riveting conversations about bladder control, impotence and funeral planning. Hair loss is so yesterday.

We use the phrases “back in my day” and “these kids today” a lot. We read obituaries as a way of keeping up with our friends. My doctor’s office is on speed dial.

We think about the hereafter a lot. Every time I walk into a room, I wonder, “What did I come in here after?”

I was at the mall the other day and ran into a guy in the therapeutic shoe section. I thought, “That’s a really nice walker. I wonder where he got it.”

It’s not simply that I feel old. I apparently look old as well. It’s not unusual for the waitress to flip the menu over to point out the senior menu. And, yes, I still call them waitresses and waiters, not “servers.” Sometimes, they apply the senior discount without my asking for it; I don’t argue with them anymore.

In the cupboard, there’s a cup with “over the hill” written on it. Somebody gave it to me for my birthday. More than a decade ago. And, yes, I still call it a “cupboard.” I also use words like “spectacles,” “whippersnappers” and “britches.” I still refer to voice mail as my answering machine.

How old am I? I still own a fax machine. My “gym socks” have green stripes just below the knee. I have a box of VHS tapes next to my box of 8-track tapes. I remember the day we got color TV. And cable. And a microwave. I own a map and it’s in my glovebox. I have a 35mm camera and I know how to develop the film. I still write checks, and I have a box of personalized stationery. I still don’t take credit cards at work, and I still have an AOL account.

I remember where I was when Elvis died (and who Elvis was). I was out of high school by the time the Cold War ended.

You can tell you’re old by things you don’t know, too. I don’t know any songs on the Top 40 list. I don’t recognize the names of today’s famous actors and actresses. I know Prince Harry got married, but I couldn’t tell you his bride’s name.

Somebody asked me if I have Instagram, and I didn’t know what that was. I looked up a list of the top 50 social media sites and I was familiar with three of them.

I really knew I was old the other day when I heard a song from high school being played on an elevator.

I don’t know when the world passed me by, but I’m old enough to no longer care.

Not everything has changed, though; at least I can still get a snow cone in the summertime. I just wish the stand was a little closer.

© Copyright 2018 by David Porter, who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. I’ll read your note as soon as I remember where I left my spectacles.