Kelley: It’s crazy to spend so much on a wedding

It’s been a long time since I married the first time — 24 years.

I don’t vividly recall the event often since it ended poorly, but it’s still part of my history that included good times and the birth of my daughter, who remains the joy of my life and a better person than I’ll ever be.

I was asking my dad recently if he could remember how much he assisted his four daughters in financing their weddings.

“Vaguely” was his response; it’s been even longer since my younger sisters married; I was the oldest, and went last.

We concluded that he offered a partial amount in which to help, but all of us funded at least most of the event.

I had to think hard when beginning this month’s column, as to where we held our reception. The remembrance of the wedding location was easy. It was at our small local church, and the entire congregation of 40 or so attended, along with our family and friends.

The reception was held at the original D’Amico’s Restaurant on Jefferson Street in Joliet that has long since closed. They offered the standard wedding reception fare at a decent price that wouldn’t bust our meager budget. We pretty much did everything the traditional way, with the church wedding, standard banquet facility, a DJ and dancing the “Chicken Dance.”

Marriage No. 2, the one that will be my last, has successfully endured longer than any of my other relationships. We’ve known each other 18 years and are in our 16th year of marriage. We didn’t want any of the hype that so often goes with planning a wedding and chose our backyard garden at home as the location.

I bought a simple sheath dress online for around $50, he wore a suit, our only attendants were our three daughters, and we hired a minister friend of a friend for the officiant. My brother-in-law handled the photography, our family prepared the barbeque cooking.

Our sister-in-law brought trays of sweets all the way from Toronto. Rantoul’s air show provided the entertainment with airplanes and air balloons gracing the skies overhead throughout the day.

Weddings have been on my mind because our youngest daughter is getting married in July of 2019, and the planning begins early since wedding venues book well in advance. She has her dress and the wedding and reception venue secured.

It was shocking to us how expensive most venues are, some charging upwards of $10,000 just for the space rental.

We are no amateurs to the party-planning business, having hosted many large events at our home over the years, handling all of the work ourselves and understanding the costs that go into financing such events. However, there is definitely an enormous markup when the event is a wedding.

The average wedding cost in the United States for 2017 was $25,764. Couples, on average, spend between $19,323 and $32,205 but, 50 percent of couples spend less than $15,000. I think this is ridiculous. Even if I had the finances, I would have never wanted to have wasted that much for a single-day event.

I’d much rather enjoy a modestly priced celebration followed by a honeymoon, or put the money not spent on a wedding towards homeownership or a nest-egg for the future.

Thankfully, Sarah and her fiancé don’t follow in the traditional route, and neither want to waste large resources that we don’t have.

It’s been fun working with her to secure the venue and event details. I’ve watched as over-exuberant event planners stifle gasps behind forced smiles as my daughter politely but firmly informs them that she entirely dislikes traditional table linens, backdrop lighting that changes colors to match the wedding color, or mirrored backdrops of any sort.

The moment they think they have come to an understanding of her artistic style, they offer burlap table runners as an option with a broad smile and hope in their eyes, only to be stunned once again when daughter responds how much she detests burlap.

A friend gave me tips on locating small votive candle holders at the dollar store which, in her opinion, are great for the reception tables. Sarah responded that there will be absolutely no votive candle holders, and one can forget about all of those cutesy chalkboard signs, too.

What does she like? Sunflowers, oriental rugs, an eclectic mix of creative materials, twinkle lights are OK, logs and earthy substances. She and her fiancé, Dakota, plan to be barefoot in a garden setting for the wedding ceremony.

I won’t give away full details here, but the reception location is actually a new place that I recommended, and from the moment we walked through the doors, by the look on her face and the way that she carried herself, it became clear that she had found their venue. It’s organic, casual and fun, just like the two of them.

