Fogal: Mothers Day comes early

By HEIDE FOGAL

Rantoul Press columnist

RURAL DEWEY — Mother’s Day came a bit early to Society for Hooved Animals Rescue and Emergency.

It was expected; we just didn’t know when. Lacy, our mini horse, had been taken to the University Animal Clinic for foal watch. SHARE wanted to be on the safe side.

On April 25 Lacy gave birth to a cute little filly. The cutest, tiniest thing you have ever seen. She’s solid black, just like her dad, Levi. She’s about the size of a medium-sized dog.

The filly has not been named yet. We are waiting to find the right one. Even when kind of wobbly, she showed curiosity of her surroundings. Though curious she was still shy and timid, hiding behind her mom when needed.

Lacy is a protective mom and watches our approach carefully. Now, almost three weeks later, the little filly likes to approach us for a cuddle and sniff. Lacy and filly are available for adoption. Interested?

A bit of information of how Lacy and Levi arrived at SHARE. Since we are a rescue operation, we were contacted by a man who needed our assistance. He woke one morning to find two mini horses tied to the railing of his porch. The minis were not abused, but the man did not have the property to keep the two. He had no idea who left them.

We decided that the two little ones would have a place at SHARE. The cost for Lacy’s stay at the animal clinic is expensive, and we hope perhaps someone might make a donation to help defray the cost.

Levi, the dad, is a lovely black mini, easy to handle and very friendly. He loves attention and is always sniffing for treats, loves those apples and carrots.

The weather is warmer, so mom and baby can be outdoors. Mom needs a break, sunshine and grass.

Some of our horses look kind of lumpy right now. They are shedding their winter coat. They are all in need of a good grooming; all that loose hair is itchy.

Wish we had more people interested in coming out to groom.

Michelle is at SHARE every second and fourth Saturday of the month. The period 6:30-8 p.m. is a nice peaceful time to work with the horses. They would be so grateful.

Since the cold weather is behind us (hopefully), things are busy at SHARE. All the fences need to be checked and some repaired. It would help if some of our horses would quit squabbling and get along. One moment they are peacefully munching grass when suddenly tempers flare up and a confrontation across the fence occurs.

We have eight pastures divided and four paddocks to take care of. The pastures are walked frequently by volunteers to remove any objects that could cause injury. Water troughs need to be checked; the horses drink a lot of water. Fly masks need to be washed and if needed repaired. Soon they will be needed.

Sugarfoot, one of our blind horses, got spooked and ran into the barn door and injured herself on a piece of metal. With meds and keeping the wound clean, the injury is healing well. Her appetite is still good.

All the volunteers try hard to check stalls and surrounding areas to keep the horses safe, but sometimes something gets missed. This is where additional volunteers would be so welcome and with extra help more inspections could be done.

Hamlet, a big thoroughbred, must have ticked off a herd buddy because he came in with a kick mark and some hair missing on the side. Steve checked him over, and since he showed no sensitivity, all was OK.

He got some extra grooming. Hey, it’s spring time, and some of the horses get a bit loopy. Must be the green stuff (grass) they’ve been munching.

It’s a great time to enjoy the SHARE facility. Horses are happy, and everything is such a pretty green. It is very peaceful, and our volunteers so friendly. You just don’t know what you’re missing by staying home.

Come on out, bring some sliced apples and a few carrots and stay and help with chores. Hope to see you!



Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.