Dey: State senator's lawsuit alleges facts that are in serious dispute

Call it the cycle of political warfare Illinois-style — fussing turns into feuding turns into fighting.

Before you know it, a meeting with a group of Girl Scouts has degenerated into a federal lawsuit that includes disputed facts and ugly claims about “tyranny” forced upon the beleaguered people of Illinois.

Well, as baseball announcer Harry Caray used to say, you just can’t beat fun at the old ballpark. If the goofs in Springfield can’t effectively govern the state — a failing they have repeatedly demonstrated — at least they provide something approaching entertainment value.

Exhibit A for that proposition is Republican state Sen. Sam McCann. Last week, he expanded his feud with GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner to include Republican members of the Illinois Senate.

Of course, he’d say they started it. They say he started it. Where the litigation will go is a matter of speculation.

McCann, a short-tempered legislator from Macoupin County, plays the starring role in this political soap opera, with Rauner and Bloomington state Sen. Bill Brady co-starring.

McCann announced last month that he’s running as the Conservative Party candidate for governor against Rauner and Democratic Party nominee J.B. Pritzker.

He’s not really. McCann is running as a spoiler who hopes to draw enough votes away from Rauner to ensure victory for Pritzker.

That’s why Democrats were thrilled by McCann’’s announcement, and his fellow Senate Republicans much aggrieved, to the point of wanting to disassociate themselves from him.

So it was on April 19 that a spokesman for GOP Senate Leader Brady issued a one-sentence statement that read, “This morning, Sen. Sam McCann offered his resignation from the Illinois Senate Republican caucus, and Leader Brady accepted.”

McCann, however, contends he was “expelled.”

“I did not offer my resignation from the Republican caucus today. ... I offered my resignation as minority spokesman on committee. I am still a Republican until I complete the requisite legal requirements to establish a new party, which doesn’t occur until June,” McCann stated.

The dispute, apparently, was of little consequence until McCann recently was meeting with visiting Girl Scouts and summoned a photographor to memorialize the historic event.

That’s when he was informed that, since he was no longer a member of the GOP caucus, he is not entitled to services provided to caucus members, which include a photographer.

“Tyranny!” he cried.

“Taxation without representation!” he railed.

A few days later, with the aide of lawyers from a Democratic labor union, McCann filed the lawsuit that had politicos in Chicago and Illinois clucking with interest over discord in the GOP camp.

The lawsuit alleges facts that are in serious dispute.

For instance, Statehouse officials say that McCann only forfeited services available to GOP caucus members, like assistance with communications and photography and staff analysis of pending legislation.

They say he retains office funding and other legislator rights, including voting, representing constituents and seeking assistance from offices that write bills and perform research.

That led to the following exchange this week between McCann and a TV reporter.

Reporter: “You still have the right to vote. You still have the right to debate on the (Senate) floor. You still have the Legislative Reference Bureau. How is your power as a legislator in any way void from what it was two weeks ago?”

McCann: “I think the way you phrased that question shows me you are not an honest arbiter in this process. Obviously, you’re with the other folks in this process.”

McCann also repeated his complaints about the Girl Scouts and the photographer.

“You think that’s fair. You don’t think that’s not being — you think that’s not a diminishment. ... that’s taxation without representation,” he said.

The statement led to the following exchange between McCann and the same TV reporter.

Reporter: “I think it’s less important than your vote. I think a staffer could take a picture with their iPhone.”

McCann: “I disagree with you. I disagree with you. And I think that this shows you’re nothing more than a yellow journalist.”

One can argue endlessly about politics. But when lawsuits are filed, the dispute goes to the fine points of the law.

So the question is whether there’s any merit to McCann’s claims that his constitutional rights are being violated after he resigned/was expelled from the GOP caucus.

The Legislature is a separate and co-equal branch of state government. It’s allowed to set its own rules. So do the federal courts even have jurisdiction to hear the case?

Lawyers for Brady have not filed their response to the lawsuit. Jason Herwig, Brady’s spokesman, said he isn’t commenting because it’s a “pending legal matter.”

But Springfield lawyer Bill Roberts, former legal counsel to Gov. Jim Edgar, said he’s not impressed with the lawsuit, calling it “pretty sloppy.”

“I don’t see how (McCann) has a right to have what Bill Brady is allegedly withholding,” he said. “Offhand, this does not jump out at me as a justiciable issue.”

What it does reflect, Roberts said, is political “spite” by the aggrieved parties.

No surprise there. Personal acrimony is one of the underlying tenets of the electoral process, which sometimes veers far off the campaign trail into federal court.



