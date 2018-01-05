Kacich: Decision day on nursing home sale approaching

The Champaign County Board is moving steadily toward its biggest vote in years — whether to sell the county-owned nursing home — but members of the board’s Democratic majority say they still believe there aren’t enough votes for a sale.

There is a potential buyer, a joint offer from Extended Care Clinical LLC and Altitude Health Services Inc., both headquartered in Evanston, who have offered $11 million for the nursing home. And a vote is tentatively set for the May 24 county board meeting.

But any sale would require 15 board members to vote in favor, and the vote-counters in the Democratic caucus say there aren’t 15 votes, even with all 10 Republican board members solidly behind it. The latest count was 13 votes to sell.

“I do think that for many members of the Democratic caucus, the nursing home remains an important part of the county, and they’re committed to continue to try to support it as long as is possible,” said Champaign Democrat Stephanie Fortado, who heads the board’s finance committee.

“I haven’t gone member by member and asked them, and I don’t want to speculate without knowing, but my sense is that the folks who have been committed to maintaining the nursing home are still committed to maintaining the nursing home.”

Another Champaign Democrat, Kyle Patterson, was more insistent.

“In my conversations with people, I think a majority of the caucus is in support, and I can say that from my conversations there are definitely not 15 votes to sell the nursing home,” Patterson said.

The Democrats on the board aren’t the only ones hoping to keep the nursing home owned and operated by the county.

Claudia Lenhoff, executive director of the Champaign County Health Care Consumers, said last week that a coalition of groups and individuals would oppose the sale.

“We will be organizing a community meeting soon to provide information about changes at the nursing home, as well as information about for-profit investor-owned nursing home companies, and the companies putting forward this bid,” Lenhoff said. “We are continuing to do research on these companies now and the homes that they operate.”

The two companies operate 18 nursing homes in Indiana, Wisconsin and in the Chicago area. A special county evaluation committee, of which Lenhoff was a member, toured three of the facilities last month, although she couldn’t go because of an illness. Committee members gave generally positive reviews to the three homes.

“I feel very strongly that the county board erred in moving forward with the (request for proposals from private operators) and the asking price recommended by the broker (which was $11 million),” Lenhoff said. “This isn’t a simple real-estate transaction; it’s the sale of a health care business (a community asset that has been built up over many decades), and as such, there should have been an independent valuation of the worth of the CCNH. This never happened, and it’s negligent to move forward without a proper valuation and would most likely result in us leaving money ‘on the table’ if we did go through with the sale.”

Fortado said county board members are looking forward to a special meeting May 9 with officials from Extended Care Clinical and Altitude Health Services.

“I think that will be really important because that will be a chance for both caucuses to engage with them directly and get questions answered and sort of all flush out the financial landscape of both options, if we sell or don’t sell,” she said.

Patterson acknowledged that if the board votes down selling the nursing home, it will be up to the majority Democrats to make the money-losing nursing home financially viable.

“We’ve been shooting around different ideas. It’s something we’re definitely thinking about,” he said. “I don’t think were at the point where we can publicly propose things.

“But we’re definitely not sitting around twiddling our thumbs on this, and pretend that there are not financial issues over there and that they’re not having any affect on other things. We’re conscious of that, and we’re not apathetic toward the effect it’s having on the county budget and the possibility of cuts. The idea of laying people off doesn’t sit well with anybody.”

At last count, the nursing home owed the county treasury more than $2.1 million and had piled up another $2 million in bills owed to outside vendors, obligations that the county government would have to pick up if the nursing home went out of business. That could threaten the entire county government.

“We have to be proactive about this,” Patterson said. “I’m happy with the work that SAK (the company that has managed the home since last July 1) has done to make the finances go a little smoother. It seems like they had to do a lot of legwork to clean up the mess that was left for them when they took over. But that in and of itself is not going to be the silver bullet here. We’re going to need to do an all-of-the-above sort of approach to make the nursing home work.”

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.