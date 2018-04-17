Porter: A lesson from the grammar police

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist

One of Murphy’s Laws is that any story about mistakes will contain mistakes. I think most stories contain mistakes irregardless. This one just did.

[It’s “regardless;” “irregardless” is not a word.]

Language is complicated and often contradictory. I’m not talking about the times when your spouse says, “It’s OK,” but you know she means, “It’s not OK.” Grammar and punctuation are full of rules with exceptions — like how quotation marks always go after the period except when they don’t.

I’ve taken to posting some of my language pet peeves on social media, mostly as a cyber scream that simply makes me feel better. When you start pointing out mistakes that other people make, it sets you up for having your own mistakes pointed out. I’m OK with that. Maybe we can both learn something.

I’m not a big fan of rules, anyway. However, rules should be broken only for a good reason — like speeding on the highway because you’re trying to get your wife to the hospital before she gives birth.

There are different rules for different situations, too, just as you would act differently at a formal dinner than you would at a backyard BBQ. I think that’s why I nearly failed the English portion of my ACT exam in high school — I didn’t know if they were wanting formal English, modern English or journalistic standards. They’re all different.

Was it a formal, where the knife and spoon go to the right of the plate and the fork on the left? Or was it a journalistic BBQ where you just use your fingers? [Punctuation geeks will notice that I used a comma in the formal example but excluded it in the informal example. These are the kinds of decisions that keep me up at night.]

I’ve been surprised that a lot of the folks commenting on my online grammar rants seem appreciative. I think a lot of people don’t consider themselves to be experts on punctuation and grammar, and they want to know if they’re using a word wrong. Or wrongly. Or in the wrong way. I don’t know.

Obviously, I’m no expert, either, but I play one on TV. [For millennials, that’s a 1980s pop culture reference.] Anyway (not anyways), I’ve compiled my top five list of language pet peeves, which I have thought about for all of 10 minutes, so the list may change tomorrow.

1) If you want to make sure something gets done, you “ensure” that it does. If you want paid for a loss, you “insure” something. If you ensure that you are insured, you can be assured.

2) If two items work well together, they “complement” each other. Unless they are saying nice things to each other, they are not “complimenting.” Here’s a way to remember the difference: “I” compliment you, so I spell it with an “i.” If you “complete” me, then you complement me with an “e.”

It is further confusing when you throw in free stuff, which is “complimentary.” Free stuff doesn’t “complete” me, but “I” like it, so use an “i.”

3) “It’s” with an apostrophe is a contraction of “it is.” It is never anything else. This is one of those strange language rules because most possessives use an apostrophe either with an “s” added or after the “s” if the “s” is already there. Just consider that some words are possessive on their own, such as “his” and “hers.” It’s “Bill’s wallet” and “Bess’ purse,” but it’s “his wallet” and “her purse.” If they’re gender neutral, it’s “its money container.”

4) Like “anyway,” “in regard to” and “toward” do not need an “s” added. “In regards to” and “towards” are the preferred spellings in Great Britain, but the U.S. preference is without. So, anyway, if you want to look professional in regard to your writing, lean toward dropping the “s.”

5) Run-on sentences. I see it all the time people string two or more independent sentences together they don’t use periods or commas or semi-colons you don’t know where to take a breath. That sentence reads like fingernails on a chalkboard to me. For the love of dictionaries, at least throw a conjunction in there like “but,” “or” or “and.”

I could write another 500 words explaining subjects and predicates and how to punctuate conjunctions. Simplified, if you have two lines in your sentence that could each stand alone, then you need to signal the reader. Maybe you don’t want to use a conjunction; a semicolon will work fine — or try a dash out.

While we’re at it, hit the return bar on your keyboard once in a while. Paragraph breaks are inexpensive.

Don’t worry about splitting infinitives or ending sentences with a preposition. Nobody cares about those. Dangling participles? I don’t even know what those are. The goal is clarity. You want your reader to understand your text in the same way that you do.

You can break the rules, but you should do so with purpose. Otherwise, you’re going to get pulled over by the grammar police, and you’re going to get a ticket, and that will be complimentary only in the sense that it’s free.

© Copyright 2018 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Yes, there probably should be a comma before the word