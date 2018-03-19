Thompson: Library to hold Eggstravaganza

By HOLLY THOMPSON

Rantoul Press columnist

The library will hold an Easter Eggstravaganza on the morning of Saturday, March 24.

The program lasts for 50 minutes, and the first session begins at 10 a.m. Children will get to hear stories, make a craft and participate in an indoor egg hunt. This activity is appropriate for children age 8 and under.

Participants must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, so advance registration is required. You can register at the children’s circulation desk or by calling the library at 893-3955. Please arrive 10 minutes earlier than your assigned time slot so that you will have time to check in.

Cheryl Prater is inviting the community to a puppet show at the library to help her celebrate her birthday. The Clothespin Puppets will be performing in the community room of the library at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7.

The library will be closed April 1 for Easter Sunday. We will resume normal operating hours on Monday, April 2.

The library holds a storytime session for preschoolers, toddlers and their caregivers from 10-10:30 a.m. every Thursday. Upcoming topics will be “Springtime” on March 22, “Sheep” on March 29, and “Eggs” on April 5.

Thursday evenings are a busy time at the library. Yarn ‘n Yak meets every Thursday from 7 – 9 p.m. Bring your needlework, make friends and share tips while you work.

The Freestyle cardmaking group meets from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

The library has received a generous supply of card-making equipment and materials. Every session, a portion of this new collection is set out for adults to explore.

Bring your creativity and make your own personalized card.

Do you like to color? Meet with other like-minded adults for some relaxing coloring time from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, March 23. If you can’t stay for the entire two hours, just drop in and color while you can.

An electronics instructor is available at the library every Monday afternoon beginning at 1 p.m. New students are always welcome.

A caregiver support group meets at the library from 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. every Tuesday. Although food is not allowed in most of the library building, it is fine to bring a sack lunch into the conference room, where the caregiver support group meets.

The library will have a free movie matinee from 1:15–3:15 p.m. Thursday, March 29. The movie “Hop” will be shown.

Beneath Easter Island, in a giant factory that manufactures Easter candy, a popular rabbit is preparing to pass the mantle to his son, E.B. But E.B. has no interest in the job and would rather be a drummer. He runs away to Los Angeles, where an unemployed slacker named Fred O’Hare accidently runs into him. Feigning injury, E.B. tricks Fred into giving him shelter, but an oversized chick is planning a coup back on Easter Island.

Free popcorn will be given to those who attend the movie. Children under 8 years old must be accompanied by someone at least 14 years old.

The Friends of the Library are having a buck-a-bag sale during April. All items in the Friends’ Corner can be purchased for that amount.

A blood drive will be held at the library from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, April 5th.

Make your move to the Chess Club. If you don’t already know how to play, we can teach you, or you can find yourself a partner and improve your skills. All ages and skill levels welcome! Meets Thursdays, April 2 from 3:30-5 p.m.

Join us for Lego Club. Lego Club is free to the public and open to Lego enthusiasts of all ages. Children under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Meets Friday, April 6 from 4-5 p.m.

Spring is almost here. As the weather warms, people spend more time outdoors. This might be a good time to go fishing. Did you know that the Rantoul Public Library has fishing poles available to borrow with your library card? The fishing poles are located near the main information desk.

Are you interested in 3D printing? A volunteer has created a 3D printer for the library, and we are looking for more volunteers to learn how to use it. If you are interested in learning to help the library with this project, please call the library at 893-3955.

What do astronaut Joseph Acaba; President of Poland Andrzej Duda; actor, screenwriter, and director Joel Edgerton; basketball player Joel Embiid; and rapper Logic all have in common? They were all featured in this month’s edition of Current Biography.

Issues from recent years of this useful periodical are kept in the reference section of the library. Older back issues are kept in storage where library staff will retrieve them upon request.



Holly Thompson is director of Rantoul Public Library. Her column appears on a periodic basis.