Poremba: She’s back! Pauline returns after unretiring

Hello, friends. It has been a few weeks since I decided I was going to retire from writing this column. It didn’t happen and won’t happen.

When I read the paper and watch how we are allowing the world to fall apart right in front of us and in our own beloved America that stands for so much, I scream, “Why? Get up and do something. Please, please notice and look around you.”

The children, teens, adults, murder everywhere you turn around, and the destruction is vast. What is it going to take to stop it? Respect is gone on all levels. I understand all the young teens marching in protest. Tell me what good do any of you think that will do?

I believe if the teens stand together as one and stop the bullies from terrorizing the younger children, things will change after a bit. All of the things started happening when everyone became so comfortable they stopped noticing what was going on around them.

Our town has some really nice people in it, and they would reach out to help if they were asked to. More people will be out of work if businesses close up shop.

I had a talk with a grandmother, and she told me she was so lonely because her children were too busy to bother. They had their lives and were so busy none of them could pick up a phone and call or text and say, “Hi, do you need anything? Can I help you?”

I told her this goes on in our new world. Please make yourself busy and keep your mind occupied. If you would like volunteering or checking on a neighbor and making sure they are OK, they could be alone as well. Please don’t hide inside. Get some fresh air. We have buses running around town to help the people get around.

C-CARTS provides safe, reliable and affordable public transportation. Call 217 344 4287. Find out the information you need, and don’t worry about the price. It doesn’t cost much. I will call and see if my sisters will go. I would ask for the pick up and return home.

I want to thank all the people who called me and wondered where the column was, and the cards were nice.



RICOTTA ZEPPOLI

One cup of flour, unsifted

Half pound of ricotta

Oil for frying

Two ounces of heavy cream

One teaspoon of fresh baking powder (please don’t use old baking powder)

Put ricotta in a bowl. Gradually add the flour and the baking powder.

Add the cream a little at a time. Do not make batter too thin. It should be the consistency of a thick paste. Drop by teaspoonful into deep fryer with hot oil. Leave in oil until puffed and golden brown.

Remove from oil and drain on paper towels. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. They are so good, you won’t believe it.



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.