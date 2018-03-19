Fogal: Share rescues horses stranded by recent flooding

Sugar and Abby were rescued from flood conditions recently by SHARE personnel, giving new meaning to the rural Dewey rescue facility’s name.

By HEIDE FOGAL

Rantoul Press columnist

DEWEY — The R in SHARE stands for “rescue.” During a recent period of heavy rains, SHARE personnel certainly had to put that rescue ability to work.

SHARE was called to do a quick morning rescue due to the heavy rains. SHARE received a call from the owners of two stranded horses due to flooding.

The Sangamon River flooded the pasture overnight, and the horses were belly deep in water but managed to find a small strip of ground to stand on.

SHARE investigators answered the call for help and offered temporary shelter to Sugar and Abby, and both horses are doing well.

March is my favorite month of the year, even though the weather can be kind of soggy. Winter is almost done, and spring is just ahead. Time to work in my garden. Get some of that manure worked in. Need some?

February ended on a wet note. Our pastures at SHARE were flooded, and all the horses had to stay in. Even with sunshine, the poor guys had to cool their hooves and wait for dryer weather.

What a way to suffer, being fed twice a day, some head rubs. Yeah, life can be tough. Talking about hay, we are in need of finding a supply to feed these critters. Can you help?

With this wet weather comes mud. Deep mud. Once it was warm enough, horses went back out. It was safe for them, but they returned with mud stuck to them.

This stuff sticks all over. We scrape bellies, brush manes and hand remove clumps from their eyelashes. Needless to say our boots went through squishy mud, and it was common to lose a boot in the process of opening gates to let the guys in. We had our own mud spa.



Grooming sessions

To help our muddy equines, SHARE has grooming sessions in the evening.

One of our volunteers, Michelle, is in charge of the sessions 6-8 p.m. Of course she is looking for people who would be interested to help. It is scheduled for every second and fourth Saturday of the month. We hope it continues into the summer. I would be happy to give you her contact information.

Our guys love the grooming. They barely move and are very mannerly. Well, about 95 percent are good about grooming; some need a bit more training in manners.

For example, Spirit is a sly one. Your pockets will be checked immediately for treats. A peppermint smells so enticing, so you better share. (In other words, fill your pockets.)

Pastures are drying out, so it makes it easier on horses who love a good run and on volunteers who have to walk to the different gates to let them all in. I even see little green spots popping up which we know will be cropped immediately. Taste of spring!

Now is a nice time to volunteer at Society for Hooved Animals Rescue and Emergency. The bitter cold is gone, hoses are easier to manage, birds chirping like crazy.

You might even take a horse for a walk around the property. Please contact me and we’ll get you going.

SHARE wishes you a happy Easter!



Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE.