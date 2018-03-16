Wang: Thomas used her art to protest the war

Among my art collections is a special section of artwork created by local artists and artwork about Rantoul.

I decided to feature a female artist for this month’s column because today is International Women’s Day.

Though I had several choices, I selected Karen Thomas because some of her anti-Vietnam War activities took place in the locker rooms of the former Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.

Thomas was born in Cincinnati in 1944. She went to primary and secondary schools in Urbana. She also earned her BFA degree from UIUC and majored in photography.

Her photography professor was nationally renowned photographer Art Sinsabaugh. But what I am going to tell you about her story is not because of her professor’s fame but her own colorful career, influential social political activities and fascinating art.

After graduation from UI she worked as a freelance photographer with assignments from the Intercommunal Survival Center; the periodical of the Medical Committee for Human Rights; Health Rights News; and the Illinois Union of Social Services Employees newspaper, Common Sense.

Sadly, Thomas died of a brain tumor in 1978, and the first time I came across her artwork and learned about her story was in October 2002 at her parents’ house in Urbana when her father had a moving-out estate sale.

Her parents kept her room in the house untouched exactly like when she lived in it. Among her belongings I found her student course works, notebooks, sketchbooks and box after box of photographs taken by her.

Because of my interest in Rantoul’s social and cultural history, I selected and purchased some related artifacts and artwork from the sale. Among them are some Chanute Air Force Base locker room posters, newsletters she created and distributed in secret or illegally as part of anti-Vietnam War activities.

I was told that her husband, Michael, was drafted into service during the Vietnam War and served for a few years. After his service, they both became anti-Vietnam War activists. They participated in and organized many local and national anti-Vietnam War demonstrations and activities.

They created anti-Vietnam War locker room posters weekly and distributed them to the Chanute Air Force Base. When I showed these illustrated newsletters, looker room posters and artwork to Donald Weckhorst, who was the official chief historian and archivist of Chanute Air Force Base at that time, he told me the materials and artwork were hard to collect now because, though the American people have the constitutional right of freedom of speech, it could be seen as illegal for active-duty military personnel to come out openly against his/her commander in a war situation, no matter what your personal judgment about the war is.

However, it is a known fact that using art as a medium and vehicle to speak out and to achieve a political agenda may not have political or legal consequences because nobody could really hold the artist responsible for what you (the viewer) got from the artwork.

Like many artists, we firmly believe that art should not be an end itself but a vehicle for social change and improvement.

Though I never met Karen Thomas, I think that was why she used the power of her art to speak out and to support and to facilitate their mass campaign to stop the Vietnam War.



Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contacted by e-mail: wangyu@illinois.edu





