Thompson: Checkout new faces at library

By HOLLY THOMPSON

Rantoul Press columnist



You may have noticed new faces at the library the past several months. The library has recently had the most staff turnover it has had in decades.

In order to provide better service, the library is going to close Friday, March 9, so staff can focus on training. A person from our library system headquarters in Edwardsville will be traveling to Rantoul that day to train our staff. We will reopen with regular hours Saturday, March 10.



3D printer added

A volunteer has created a 3D printer for the library. Later this year, it will be available so the public can submit designs to be printed in 3D for a fee.

In the meantime, the library hopes to start training volunteers to use this machine. Volunteers will be allowed to print limited amounts for free, based on their volunteer time.

If you are interested in learning to use our 3D printer and volunteering to help with it at the library, call the library at 893-3955 and leave us your name and phone number or email address.



Storytime for preschoolers

The library has a storytime program for preschoolers and their caregivers at 10 a.m. every Thursday.

Toddlers, babies or older siblings are also welcome to attend. The theme on Thursday, Feb. 22, will be dogs.

Thursdays at 7 p.m. the library hosts two different crafting programs for adults. Yarn ‘n’ Yak is for people who would like to bring in their project from home and chat as they stitch. Freestyle card making is for those who would like to use the library’s supplies to make handcrafted greeting cards.

An electronics instructor is at the library at 1 p.m. every Monday afternoon. New students are always welcome.

A caregiver support group meets at the library at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays. Bring a sack lunch and talk with other caregivers.

Lions will be the topic of the storytime session at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10.

A blood drive will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 2, in the Community Room of the library.

Chess Club will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 1. People are available to teach beginners who haven’t yet learned to play.

Lego Club will meet at 4 p.m. Friday, March 2.



Chilton Library

Did you know that the library provides access to Chilton Library Online for library cardholders?

With internet access you can access vehicle repair manuals 24/7. From our library’s webpage, www.rantoul.lib.il.us, click on the databases tab on the left hand side of the page. ChiltonLibrary.Com is the first database listed.

Once you click on it, you will be directed to a login screen where you need to enter the barcode number from your library card. After logging in, you can type in your vehicle’s make, model and year. This will allow you to access instructions to repair or perform maintenance on your vehicle, view labor estimates for common problems and view bulletins or recalls specific to your vehicle.The procedures are written in a step-by-step format for easier use. It also includes vacuum diagrams, wiring diagrams, illustrations and close-up photographs. This database even has ASE Technician Practice tests for the most popular ASE Technician Tests, which may be used as many times as one would like to practice the exam.

The library also has some of the older Chilton’s vehicle repair manuals in printed format available to check out for those without internet access. If we do not have the specific manual you are looking for, we can often obtain it for you from another library.

We can easily obtain materials from other libraries in the Illinois Heartland Library System. Our library system covers 28,141 square miles, which is approximately the southern half of Illinois.

Rantoul Public Library is one of 518 member libraries. This includes academic, school and special libraries in addition to public libraries such as ours. The library also borrows materials from other libraries outside of our library system via inter-library loan, so it is worthwhile asking for materials from the library even if you already know the library doesn’t have exactly what you are looking for.



Holly Thompson is director of Rantoul Public Library.