Fogal: Warmer weather just can’t come soon enough at SHARE facility

By HEIDE FOGAL

Rantoul Press columnist

Yeah, January is in the past, and we have more daylight!

Soon with the upcoming time change we will have even more daylight to complete our chores at Society for Hooved Animals Rescue and Emergency. February will fly by.

Somehow thinking ahead like that makes doing chores easier. January was downright brutal. Horses love to run, and being cooped up was not their favorite thing.

Dealing with water issues was not our favorite thing.

Having smart and creative volunteers helps. To avoid dealing with tangly, frozen hoses we followed the example of one of our volunteers and carried water in buckets.

Two volunteers can water a barn quickly.

As long as the water buckets in stalls had no poop in them, things went smoothly. So looking forward to warmer temps.

Even as cold it was, during the beginning of February, a small class from Eater Junior High came to visit our horses. I first met with the group in the classroom to give some information about the purpose of SHARE and what to expect when they visit.

They didn’t quite expect the barn smell, holding their noses and found out that eventually one has to breathe. Because of the cold, our horses were in their stalls, and the kids were surprised how big the horses are and rather intimidated by them.

The class quickly forgot the smell issue and horse size and concentrated on our little guys. Feeding carrots, rubbing noses and brushing ponies put the kids at ease.

It also added to their enjoyment when Skeeter, Tango and Lilly (three property dogs) came to play. Skeeter could chase a stick or piece of hay all day long. It was also a plus for SHARE when the teacher decided to do orientation and become a volunteer. Thank you.

Since we have several horses that came to SHARE with health issues, we are constantly observant of any symptoms. We have two with COPD, so were watching for heaving, coughing. We changed meds to ease any problems.

In each grain room is a white board filled with info concerning each horse in that barn. It includes the amount of grain, type of grain and type of meds. Each evening before chores, everyone checks the white board for any changes. We have many volunteers, and each one needs to know what is going on.

At the moment we are concentrating on Juliet, who has a severe trust issue. Nicole, a knowledgeable volunteer, has been spending hours patiently winning her trust.

Juliet is a mare of unknown age, although likely over 10 years old. She had been so severely abused to the point that she distrusts humans and is very stand-offish.

She gets along well with her herd. She is feral but is making some progress.

According to Nicole, Juliet has a good heart, but she’s learned that humans will hurt her, so she’s incredibly defensive. She has the capacity to be dangerous if pushed too far or handled by a non-professional. Every single moment that Nicole works with her is a training moment, always aware of the tiniest clues. Things are improving, but Juliet has a long way to go.

It took days and hours before Nicole was able to put a halter on her. Also since no was able to approach her before, Juliet’s tail was dragging in the dirt, and her mane was a disheveled mess. With infinite patience, Nicole was able to trim the tail and eventually trim her mane.

Now she’s able to swish that tail. Juliet still gives the “evil eye” look, but her appearance gives her a normal look. The next challenge is to trim those hooves, which had been neglected. It’s going to take team work, Nicole and the farrier to do this. No one wants to get hurt.

Update: The farrier came out, and Juliet with a mild sedation, had her hooves trimmed. I’m sure Juliet feels so much better now, even though she doesn’t want to admit it.

With 50 horses we are kept busy. We are always in need of more volunteers. We do have evening grooming sessions planned for March. Please contact me if you would be interested. The muddy ones love a good rub down.



Heide Fogal, a Rantoul resident, is volunteer coordinator at SHARE. She may be reached at heidefogal@aol.com