Poremba: ‘He was always with a smile and will be missed’

I am asking for prayers for Connie Franzen. She has lost her father, Wayne Rasmus.

I always enjoyed talking to him. He was always with a smile, and will be missed .

Jim Eldridge took such a beautiful photo of a pair of foxes playing in the snow. Wow what a sight! My only worry is what would happen if the people were out walking their dogs at that time?

We could hope that all would be calm.

Just asking what kind of person would leave their dog outside in the brutal cold to freeze and die? I saw a news report of some area woman doing so.

I can’t imagine how that poor animal suffered before someone found him hardly moving and the dog passed away on Sunday. I saw this on the news Jan. 10.

How about wishing our new police officer, Jacob Brand, good luck as he has joined our Rantoul Police Department, and thank all of law enforcement for their hard work keeping us safe.

Cooking classes

Seek and Find Ministries in Rantoul will host nutritional cooking classes from 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The eight-week course is free. Sign up at the front desk.

Seek and Find is located at 225 N. Garrard St.

Strawberry Tarts

One two-layer package of yellow layer cake mix

One two-crust pie crust

Two cups of strawberry jam

Prepare the cake mix using the package directions. Cut 24 rounds from the pie crust.

Fit them into 24 greased muffin tins. Spoon 1 tablespoon of jam over each round from the pie crust.

Pour the cake batter over the jam, filling the muffin tins three-fourths full. Bake at 350 degrees for 18-25 minutes or until tart springs back when slightly touched. Cool in the muffin tins for 10 minutes. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.