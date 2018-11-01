Wang: Rantoul's Larkin a life-long learner

During my teaching of The 150 years University of Illinois art course for Osher Lifelong Learning Institute last fall, one of the students, Joe Larkin, showed me a Chinese Yi Xin teapot and asked me to interpret/explain the Chinese poem engraved on the teapot for him.

I said due to the huge cultural difference between the Chinese and English languages, to translate well a Chinese poem into English is very difficult.

However, after my simple descriptive interpretation of the poem, he read me back his rendition of a Daoist poem in English, which I found was a perfect appreciation of the Chinese poem and really captured the spirit of the Chinese poem on the teapot.

I was amazed and asked him to email me the English poem. The following week he brought the teapot to the class to present to me as a gift and said it would be more meaningful for me to keep. Below is the poem he emailed to me:

My rendition of a Daoist poem inscribed in Chinese on a clay teapot:

Gentle rain

runs in tiny rivulets

down to an enchanted pool

where silver fish flash like lightning

below the surface.



Swallows bank upon the breeze

dip and skitter along the water

chasing their reflections

on the wind.



I really enjoyed reading this poem and started wondering what made him so poetic? To find out, I interviewed him. I was surprised and proud to find out that Larkin and his wife, Lynne, are residents of Rantoul and are both artistically talented.

Larkin is a poet, fiction writer and stand-up comic who has given poetry and fiction readings throughout the Chicago region (retired from performing in 2016). He also dabbles in photography, water color painting, blues harp, gardening, Zen, Daoism and other forms of spiritual development. His first book of poetry, “Outside the Frame,” was published in 2008 by Tradewinds. It can be ordered it on Amazon.com.

Larkin studied writing at the University of Illinois as an undergraduate and with Norbert Blei at The Clearing in Ellison Bay, Wis. As a member of the Naperville Writers Group, he served as chairman from 2006-2009 and won several awards for his poetry from NWG, Triton College and elsewhere.

His poems have appeared in several prestigious journals, including The Pedestal Magazine, The Taj Mahal Review, the Illinois State Poetry Society and others.

He is working on a second book of poems and a seemingly endless novel that he affectionately refers to as “The Thing That Won’t Stop Bothering Me.”

He joined Osher Lifelong Learning Institute in Champaign, where he is learning Tai Chi/Qigong, OLLI introduced him to other poets who have encouraged him to continue writing and publishing.



Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contacted by e-mail: wangyu@illinois.edu















