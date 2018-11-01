Poremba: Fourteen-year-old has heart surgery

I have such wonderful news to tell. The new year comes forth with the miracle we all prayed for.

Mr. and Mrs. Frank Allen of Rantoul, parents of Robert (R.J.) Allen want to thank everyone for their prayers, calls, cards and donations. You all touched their hearts with your kindness.

R.J. had open heart surgery at age 14. Doctors found a hole in his heart the size of a half dollar

Everything went well with his surgery, and he is on the road to recovery. Special thanks go to the businesses that allowed the family to put donation cans in their businesses. They are Ott’s, Red Wheel, Family Table and Family Video.

Also thank you to the people who mailed them donations. They thank everyone from the bottom of their hearts.

How can Illinois go from 50-degree weather to below-zero in an instant? I listened to some of the explanations, and some do make sense. The frigid weather also does some good.

It is said that if we don’t get this insane cold and wind, ice and snow, we won’t have good crops because the cold kills off the bad stuff (like bugs and germs). I hope that is true. Then we can deal with it much better if that is the case because people have to eat, and our farmers and their families are a blessing to us all.

Please check on your neighbors during weather like this. A couple of nights ago we were without power for several hours, so we went to bed with our pajamas and a hat and scarf.

It did the trick. They blinked out again two days ago, but it didn’t really last long.

We really need to watch out for each other because we don’t know what’s coming with the weather from one minute to the next.

Please be careful when venturing out.



Quick as a Wink Sugar Cookies

One two-layer yellow cake mix

Half cup of vegetable oil

Two tablespoons of water

Two eggs, beaten

Sugar

Combine the cake, mix, oil, water and eggs in a bowl and mix well.

Drop by teaspoonful onto an ungreased cookie sheet. Dip a wet glass bottom into the sugar.

Flatten the cookies with the glass. Don’t press too hard. You don’t want them too thin.

Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.

Cool on cookie sheet for one minute. Remove to a wire rack to cool completely



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.

