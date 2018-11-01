Pace: People are watching you

We can all make a difference in the world we live in, and we must choose to do our best. I am one, but there are so many others in my life who inspire me to be the best Christian I can be.

It does not mean that I am perfect. It just means they notice the transformation. Unconditional love is a God thing, and I choose to love all unconditionally.

Teaching others to have faith in God comes from a heart of gratitude towards the Savior. By living my personal life in such a way, it teaches those observing me to wonder and maybe even want to know how and why I live my life this way.

I want to influence at least one other person in my community or on my job to seek the things of Christ. I know that each one can reach one and so the kingdom is growing.

We are being influence by someone or something all the time, so try and pay attention to where the influence comes from. The world has its way of influencing us, and the children of God have their way of influencing us.

Scripture is so powerful, and it will influence you if you read it, study it and meditate on it daily. Ask the Holy Spirit to teach you, and you will be amazed at the spiritual growth.

I am a visual learner, and yet I will miss the lesson if I do not focus on the lesson. I have eyes to see the physical, and I have a heart to see the spiritual. I have been taught by people in my life who I see emulating what I’ve read in the Bible.

If it lines up with the word of God, I can surely be influenced by it and know that God will be pleased with my transformation.

Be encouraged.



Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.