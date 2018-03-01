Thompson: No excuse for cabin fever; plenty to do at the library

By HOLLY THOMPSON

Rantoul Public Library director



The library has plenty of activities this January.

The Friends of the Library will have items in their Friends Corner discounted to a dollar a bag for the entire month of January. This is a great time to stock up on used books.

Preschoolers, toddlers, babies and their caregivers are invited to storytime from 10-10:30 a.m. every Thursday. The topics will be “Spaghetti” on Jan. 4, “Winter” on Jan. 11 and “Bath Time” on Jan. 18.

A blood drive will be held from 3-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, at the library.

LEGO club will meet from 4-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, and Friday, Jan. 19.

Writers Group will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 8.

Cardmaking meets from 7-8:30 p.m. Thursday. The library has plenty of supplies to make homemade greeting cards. In addition to the regular Thursday time slots, Cardmaking will also meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 10 and Jan. 17.

Adult coloring sessions will be held from 10 a.m.-noon Friday, Jan. 12, and 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The library board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Yu-Gi-Oh players will meet from 3:30-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the library.

A children’s movie will be shown at 1 p.m. on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 15. This 2017 G-rated Disney film, “Cars 3,” is the third in an animated series about talking racing vehicles. The movie is 109 minutes long.

Drop in to play board games at the library from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20

The Friends of the Library will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15.

An electronics instructor is available every Monday afternoon at the library beginning at 1 p.m. New students are always welcome.

Caregivers Support Group meets at the library from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. every Tuesday.

Yarn and Yak is held from 7-9 p.m. every Thursday.

The library has updated its Muzzy collection. Muzzy is an award-winning program to teach children languages.

We have new Muzzy kits in the following languages: Spanish, German, Mandarin Chinese, Italian, English and French. Although the 3D animated stories are aimed at children, even adults can learn by immersing themselves in these fun stories.



Holly Thompson is director of Rantoul Public Library.

