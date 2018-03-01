Poremba: Time to rest up from the holidays

Christmas and New Years have come and gone. How sad.

The Christmas preparations took forever (just seemed that way ), and in less than a minute the pretty wrapping that was done is a total wreck. The food that was prepared with love for family and friends is all gone, and so are the people.

Time to clean up and rest.

I don’t know how I managed to make three pans of lasagna. I am glad that my husband put them in the oven for me. I couldn’t pick them up.

Watching five great-grandchildren ranging in age from 11 to 18 months was a hoot as they gobbled it up. Have you been to the grocery store? Oh my, the Valentine candy is out! Wow, that will be fresh and yummy to eat. Doesn’t that make you wonder how long it was on shelves in a warehouse?

I wish everyone good health and happiness with the new year.

The snow arrived and the bitter cold. I hope it leaves in a hurry. As you get older the cold weather is harder to bear. This year I heard young teens complain about the cold. That is unusual.

Please let’s all start thinking spring . If we all start smiling, Mother Nature will have to change her attitude and give us back the warmth we need.

Please think about your pets as you let them out. The tiny dogs really can’t take the cold very well. They have such tiny bones.

I stand by the door, and as my little dog is done, she heads for the door. The big shepherd I have is really not much different. She can manage to stay out a bit longer, but when she has had enough, she heads in.

I am also asking all of you to please be careful when you are out. We have had so much crime lately, and it is a shame, but precaution now is a word to live by. Don’t carry a purse if you don’t have to, and don’t leave anything in your car without locking it up please. Everyone’s life counts.



Greek Roasted Chicken

One 4-pound chicken, whole.

One lemon.

Half cup Greek salad dressing

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut the lemon in half, and squeeze the juice into a cup.

Put the lemon that you just squeezed into the cavity of the chicken.

Add the lemon juice to the Greek dressing mix, and brush over the chicken.

Bake for two hours or until the chicken reaches 165 degrees. Allow to cool for 10 minutes before serving.



Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.

