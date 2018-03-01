Kelley: Memories flood back as daughter leaves the nest

The evening of the day that my daughter Sarah moved out, I walked into her empty bedroom and quickly walked back out.

I avoided the east end of the house where her room is located or gave it a quick side glance on my way to my husband’s office that is across the hall. We have a small home; it’s difficult to avoid any part of it for long because it’s all right there.

This is the only home we’ve owned from the time she was born. Prior to that, it was rentals. This was the house built from scratch, on what was previously an empty lot, the spring before she began kindergarten. It’s where she sat to pose for a photo on the foundation of the garage as it was being built, when she was 5. In a seemingly transitory community, we planted roots and stayed put.

The day after Sarah moved out, I walked into the now-silent space where only a day before music had blared and was struck by the fact that it looked like a scene out of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”, where only a few thumb tacks and empty nails remained on the empty walls after he stole everything away in the night from The Whos.

As I sat on the bed that remained (not needed at her new apartment) and looked around, I was struck by the dinginess of the walls. She had a penchant for candles and incense, and the scented smoke had left a sooty covering on the walls. I filled a bucket with warm, sudsy soap, grabbed a chair to stand on and began washing down all of the walls, ceiling to floor until the entire room looked brighter and clean.

The same couldn’t be said for the floor, where nail polish, soda, cat puke and food stains over the years had taken their toll. As I lay back on the bed and stared at the ceiling, I saw some dingy spots where she told me that once during a sleepover with friends, they had opened a can of pop and it sprayed upwards.

I had been dreading the move since the time she was a baby because I always recognized the fact that life involves the process of letting go, and that as parents, our ultimate job is simply to raise up children to leave. Therefore, since I’ve always been the sensitive kind, I was a surprised when I didn’t initially feel exceptionally sad about the event when it occurred.

Instead, after my initial numbness, I found myself excited for her future with her long-time boyfriend and the prospect of new beginnings to come. Their cute little apartment felt exceptionally homey, and it was inspiring to watch them in the days that followed as they quickly made it their own space.

In the days after my daughter moved out, I instantly relished the newfound free time. As a huge proponent of a nightly routine of a family dinner when children are growing up, there was now only my husband, Jim, and I. Somehow there became many nights where I no longer felt the need to prepare an elaborate dinner. Jimmy Johns had opened during this time, and some nights became sandwich nights.

As time went on, we also started taking up more of a social calendar of nightlife activities such as heading out for live music in Champaign-Urbana and encountering awkward, yet comical, moments of running into our daughter’s friends at places like Quality bar, on a weekday night no less, while we were with some of our newfound younger friends.

Everything suddenly seemed new and fun. We had ventured into an exciting new period of life without kids, though in reality our daughters hadn’t been kids for a while now. The two eldest have been on their own for a while far up in the Toronto area (since we are a two-country family), but with the youngest, and my only, being out of the house, we now had a true separation from our earlier parenting days, and it was clear we had entered the time that so many lament as the empty nest.

Our daughter stopped in a day or two after she moved to pick up more of her belongings and remarked in surprise, “Wow, Mom, you’ve already moved around my old room!”

True, I had decided to turn it into a respectable guest space before I considered gaining a treadmill and making it “Linda’s workout room” as well.

It seemed on the surface that I was all very accepting and happy with the changes. Jim remarked that her old bed is exceptionally the most comfortable bed in the house, and on those nights when one of us can’t sleep, it can surely be a place of refuge.

I hadn’t tried this at night, but one afternoon I did try taking a little nap there. However, my eyes remained open, staring out the window, scanning the walls, and it was then that the remembrances flooded through me.

As I lay there, I saw little Sarah and I cuddled up together in her blankets in her bed with our backs propped against the wall of pillows, reading books together. Though neither of us turned out to be huge fans of Harry Potter, we did in fact make it through the entire Laura Ingalls Wilder, Little House series.

Before that, it was picture books like Little Bear and Franklin, and oh how I always cried at the end of “The Polar Express” book with the acknowledgement of the loss of innocence when the belief in Santa had parted.

As I lay there, I heard my own voice singing as part of a bedroom routine that went on far past the toddler years, when Sarah would beckon in her tiny little girl voice,

“One more song, Mommy” as she lay tucked into bed and I sitting by her side.

I saw Barbies and rows of Polly Pocket houses, puzzles and games strewn on the floor. I saw my mom before her dementia years playing dolls with her first granddaughter. I saw my dad helping me repaint her room in one of at least three different updates through the years.

I heard the laughter of Sarah’s friends, saw her reading to her beloved cat Winston, heard the blaring music of all different varieties that was a daily presence, remembered her imaginary friend Shaggy and his frequent presence, the slamming of the door when we were angry at one another, the crying of disappointment and regret and the hugs of apology and forgiveness.

I saw the white board that once hung on one of her walls where she had surprised me with a handwritten poem one morning, when she was around age 6, professing her great love for me.

I saw prom and homecoming dresses hanging from the edge of the closet door, teenagers hanging out, binders of homework, her music stand and flute practice, heard the thud of dancing, and bouncing on and off the bed even though we told her not to do that and she insisted every time that she wasn’t. I saw the college and job applications across her desk from when I wished to slow down time.

Every memory ever made in this room floods back to me any time I sit quietly in the presence of those four walls and overwhelms me to tears.

Space is a peculiar thing. It isn’t living in the sense of being, and yet it takes on a life all its own and has the ability to haunt us with memory.



Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.



