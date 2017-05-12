Kelley: It’s been 10 years and counting, I love to write

Remember when you were in school and you’d come to an essay question on an exam and, if you’re like most people, you’d groan at the prospect of having to develop a written response?

Well, I was that odd kid who was always secretly cheering inside her head “Yes! An essay question. Time for me to gain some points!”

Where numbers fail me, with a legitimate learning disability when it comes to math, words never fail.

I also enjoyed creative-writing lessons. My earliest memory of that is from Mrs. Cosgrove’s third-grade class, where I wrote and illustrated a one-page story about a dream where a fairy godmother visited me and I wished for $1,000 so that I could buy a new gold Ford Galaxie 500 with plush bouncy seats.

I still have the paper that my teacher penned the word “Good” across the top margin, and I smile while thinking about how many chuckles grade school teachers must gain from these early compositions.

Growing up the eldest, very much my father’s daughter, we were also big talkers. You’d either learn to talk early or get lost in the words around you; that’s my theory at least. My mom used to recall how I read early and learned all of the nursery rhymes, inviting any visitors to our home to sit and listen as I’d recite the rhymes from memory.

When it came to making a point to those we didn’t know well, writing was the ultimate tool of choice. My dad was the king of letters-to-the-editor and whoever else deserved a complaint or two. He also took the time to write complete strangers a letter of encouragement or praise if he felt inspired to do so, and he taught me that it never hurts to reach out to others through the written word, and that’s remained with me to this day, also making me a good detective.

Thus, when I think about “why I write,” I think about all of these early lessons, and writing is how I know best to communicate. I detest meaningless chit-chat and also being put on the spot to come up with answers before I’ve had a chance to think about my words.

Talking is too on the spot, whereas writing is like taking the time to paint an image, to study each brushstroke and consider what occurs when “this goes there.” It’s an art form.

This is my 10th anniversary of writing this column. My youngest daughter was 12 when I began; she’s 22 this December. I was only five years into my second marriage at that time, and now we’re at 15. I lost one of my favorite young people that autumn and was still feeling the pain from that death when I saw an advertisement in the Rantoul Press looking for writers.

Up until that point, I had always written in journals, through poetry, letters-to-the-editor, guest editorials, blogging and not to mention the several 400-page novels that I penned when I was in the eighth grade that were a bit of a cult classic among my friends and teachers.



However, I was not professionally published nor was I formally educated in literature or journalism; I had been working for the University of Illinois all of my working life as an office administrator.

Yet I believe that gifts need not be formally attained. Many famous musicians are self-taught with an ear for music. Many successful entrepreneurs are college dropouts.

I considered myself a writer as did anyone who knew me. When I saw the advertisement in the Rantoul Press, I immediately prayed about it, and I remember the internal answer coming quickly, which was “give it a chance.”

I sent off some examples of my blog pieces. Dave Hinton was gracious and offered me a selection of options, and as a busy mom and full-time administrator, I figured that a monthly column would get me into the practice of writing without becoming overwhelming.

Ten years later, here I am. I’d be lying if I said I always felt it.

Through the years, I’ve received nice correspondence and compliments. There was one negative response early on from someone who touted their college degree in English literature; however, I learned a long time ago from my work as an editorial assistant for an economics journal that writing is highly subjective and frequently witnessed the same manuscript receiving two entirely opposite reviews.

Most of the time, a writer doesn’t receive any feedback. I’m not a typical journalist because I do not have a thick skin, and therefore my sensitive nature gets the best of me, especially when I work so hard on a piece, researching it carefully, editing it until I nearly have it memorized, and am sometimes excited by the final product and then there will be nothing. I often wonder who actually reads any of it.

I stick to writing what I feel, what I know, stories that touch my heart. While that may seem like fluff to some or the easiest approach, there’s also the greatest risk involved in putting myself out there without pretense in the rawest human form because there’s nothing left to hide behind. To read me, is to know me.



Linda Kelley of Rantoul writes a monthly column for the Rantoul Press on life experiences and family and social issues.