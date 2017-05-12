Chumbley: Our problems lie on the inside

Never has there been so much hatred in the world; never have people everywhere hated each other so much; never has hatred been so great and so deep.”

You know who said this? It wasn’t anyone in the mainstream media. It wasn’t a modern-day civil rights advocate. It wasn’t a current politician or pundit. And it wasn’t a professional athlete before the playing of the national anthem. This statement was made 100 years ago by General Jan Christiaan Smuts, prime minister of South Africa, at the end of World War I.

At the end of the war to end all wars, the level of hatred, it seemed to Smuts, was greater than when the war began.

Which tells me something. It tells me that politicians, educators, social workers, generals, glitterati, billionaires, artists, writers, poets and philosophers don’t have the solution to our primal problems. We’ve passed laws, shed blood, reformed education, raised the minimum wage, made hate a crime and voted for nirvana, but things have only gotten worse. If societal decay could be reversed by more laws, more wars, more money, more PhDs, more protests, more teachers, more doctors, etc., things would be better.

If our problems were only outside problems, outside changes could fix them. But the truth, which so many flagrantly refuse to admit, is that our problems are on the inside, and because they are, outside changes don’t touch them.

Lady Macbeth discovered this too late. In Shakespeare’s play, she goads her husband into killing the king and seizing the throne, which results in her becoming queen. But afterward, she’s consumed by guilt for her part in the crime.

In an effort to ease her conscience, she would compulsively wash her hands. “Out, damned spot! . . . Here’s the smell of blood still. All the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand” (Act 5, Scene 1, lines 34,49–51; if I remember right, she commits suicide at the end of the play.)

What Lady Macbeth learned is that you can wash your fingers to the bone and never remove the evil you carry in your soul.



What this world needs isn’t a whitewashing on the outside (by more laws, wars, lectures, protests, revolutions, etc.) but a cleansing on the inside. We don’t need more reforms; we need regeneration. If there’s typhoid in the well, painting the pump doesn’t change that. If lava boils in Vesuvius’ belly, planting flowers on its slopes won’t save Pompeii.

I don’t have much patience for “experts” who write an outside prescription for an inside sickness. If we’re to get serious about the hatred and inhumanity that’s taking us down, we’d best get hold of something that works on the heart.

Something like The Sermon on the Mount.



Kenny Chumbley, a lifelong resident of Rantoul, is a minister, author and publisher.