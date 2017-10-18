Thompson: If you've ever dreamed of becoming a novelist, the time is now

By HOLLY THOMPSON

Rantoul Press columnist

Have you ever dreamed of writing a novel?

November is National Novel Writing Month. It is the perfect time to stop dreaming and start writing.

One way to help yourself stay motivated is by signing up for National Novel Writing Month at www.nanowrimo.org.

One part writing boot camp, one part rollicking party, National Novel Writing Month celebrates its 19th year of encouraging creativity, education and the power of the imagination through the largest writing event in the world.

Last year, 384,126 people participated in NaNoWriMo, and this year they expect to have more than 400,000 participants.

Each participant’s goal is to write a 50,000-word novel during November. However, even those who do not reach that goal usually feel participating was a valuable experience.

Participants receive pep talks with writing advice and are able to network with other writers in an online forum.

Whether you are writing a novel or enjoy other forms of writing such as poetry, short stories, songs, memoirs or factual articles, you are welcome to attend the Writers Group at Rantoul Public Library.

Meetings are from 5-6:30 p.m. every second Monday of the month, with the next meeting scheduled for Nov. 13. Here are some selections shared at the October Writers Group by a husband and wife from Gibson City. They each wrote about what being an American means to them.

***

What Being an American Means to Me

Freedom is the very first thing which comes to mind. We can live where we want, go to the restaurant of our choice, work hard and prosper, self sufficiency.

Knowing we are the first democracy, a republic, a country where the citizens can change the leadership on a regular basis and the power transfer is peaceful.

Regardless of a personal political persuasion, we are allowed to express and protest without fear of reprisal from the government. Each person is allowed to accept or reject an opinion placed in the open by another. Freedom.

We are one nation of many peoples who come together to support each other in times of crisis. We support other nations when they are in trouble. I believe we are the glue which holds the world from falling into total chaos. We are not trying to control. We want peace.

Fifty states of differing beauty, scenes of nature, peoples, architecture, landmarks. All of this together makes for a diverse celebration of travel across the states with the freedom to cross state lines without a passport.

We can work hard and prosper and be happy.

The Constitution was written and signed by our forefathers 241 years ago. Such foresight of the future and an immaculate way of governing.

Remembering people are not perfect. Knowing discussion, calm conversations will bring about better solutions than arguing and fighting. We are Americans first above party and politics. As long as we and the leaders we elect are of this mind set, we can not fail.

God bless America, Home of the free, because of the brave.

— Written by Terry Rachiell.

What Does it Mean to Me to be an American?

As I ponder that question I feel soft, vibrant green grass soaked with dew tickling my feet.

I grab hold of the grass with my toes letting my toenails scrape amongst the dirt.

I feel the pulsation of the earth as my toes dig deeper into her.

My eyes become mesmerized by her beauty.

She places her delicate fingers under my chin, raising my view to her horizon, where my eyes are awash in a field of lettuce, carrots, tomatoes and corn.

My dad’s garden, so full of life, so full of him.

Then the raised hill with the train tracks going points northward and south; the strip of land running the length of the tracks a forest primeval.

Sanctuary for any refugee wildlife, and after that an ocean of green waves with yellow crests.

The corn, its life cycle played out like my own, to stand tall in this Illinois sun.

This Illinois sun that travels points east to west as I did as a child with my family, traversing every state in the contiguous United States, seeing the glory of each like the explorers of old

As I sit here and think about seeing the splendor of our national treasurers in Washington D.C.

And the many who lie in rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, my ears are filled with cries of an idea an experiment of a new nation being born, and the cries and lamentations of nations dying, being wiped out so Manifest Destiny may take form.

And through it all, screams for independence and freedom, which are still being heard 241 years later, still as impassioned and still as glorious.

For we are a country ever growing, evolving into this wondrous idea called democracy.

Not to mention the fact that this country also gave birth to Gospel, Blues, Jazz and Rock and Rock and Roll music.

We landed a man on the moon

It can’t get it any cooler than that.

To put it more succinct, what it means to me to be an American is pride in our accomplishments and peace at the knowledge that this is my home.

Like the corn growing tall in that Illinois sun.

—Written by Pamela Rachiell

Holly Thompson is director of Rantoul Public Library.