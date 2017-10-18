Poremba: Thankful for those who supported homeless Rantoul couple

Yesterday a dear friend of mine alerted me to the fact that Rantoul was home to a husband and wife who are homeless. I heard many versions of this story, and as you all are aware, gossip hurts people and destroys who they are.

I decided to talk to the people I consider friends, and I am proud of the people who reached into their pockets to help them with food and a bit of cash. Whatever the amount, you truly showed what a Christian you are.

The homeless woman told people that she tried calling a landlord for a meeting to give him money as a start for a home to live in, and he wouldn’t call back.

I remember the husband and wife team who were involved with renting out places, so I took this woman over to chat with the gentleman, and that is when she found out the owner’s father had passed away, and the property and all his belongings are on hold at this time.

The reason they are homeless and living in their car is simple. The wife works part time at County Market and the husband works when his boss calls and needs his help, so they can’t come up with the money for a house.

Rents have gone up. It is pitiful really. How can anyone make it today when they have so many roadblocks in the way?

Please help them if you find it in your heart. Contact me and we will work on getting them a warm place for the winter.

At this time a woman took them in, but they can’t stay for a long period. My number is 217-892-4508

The couple have been married for 20 years, and they are in their 50s. They are not kids, and we will not know what this is like unless something like this hits us.

I would like to thank the communion angels of St. Malachy. I had to turn them down from bringing holy communion to my house a few times because I had several appointments with the doctor for myself, my sister and my husband.

Hope to get back with good news soon so I can relax a bit.

Richard Deppa has gone to heaven. It is the only place a man like him would go, and I am sure Marie made him lasagna because she left first.

It was a shock when I read about his death in the Rantoul Press. I couldn’t go to the visitation.

I want to remember him laughing and loving his grandchildren and children. I will pray for him that his journey is a happy one. I will also pray for the entire family.

Quick chicken and dumplings

(Sent in by Edie Despain, Logan,Utah.)

One-and-a-half cups of Half & Half

One cup of frozen peas and carrots

One cup of cut-up cooked chicken

One can of Campbell’s cream of chicken soup (condensed)

One cup of Bisquick

One-third cup of Half & Half

Paprika

Heat 1 1/2 cups of Half and Half. Add the peas and carrots, chicken and soup to a boil in a 3-quart saucepan, stirring frequently.

Mix baking mix and 1/3 cup of Half & Half until you have a soft dough.

Drop dough by spoonfuls onto chicken mixture. (Do not drop directly into liquid,) Sprinkle paprika on the dough.

Cook, uncovered, over low heat for 10 minutes. Cover and cook 10 minutes longer.

I hope you all enjoy this recipe.

Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.