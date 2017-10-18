Pace: Always choose to do right thing

Some things are foreign to people, and that is the choice to do the right thing.

It should be the first and foremost choice for us. Sometimes we try other avenues that seem more profitable.

It is important to do the right thing, but the motive of why you do the right thing is more important. The heart determines the why.

If the heart is pure, the motive will be done for the best possible outcome.

For the best possible outcome, ask yourself, how can I be of help?

If I do the right thing, will I be the only one? Maybe, but you will be setting the standard higher for others to see, and they can choose for themselves and join in.

Over my lifetime I have been choosing to do the right thing, even if I have been the only one. And my validation, if it has been effective, comes in the way my children have chosen to live their lives — lives that reflect their mother’s choices and morals.

It is thought-provoking and inspiring to always do the right thing because others will be watching and may choose to do the right thing because you lead the way.

Be encouraged.

Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.