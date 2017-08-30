Porter: Eclipse was a great spectacle

By DAVID PORTER

Rantoul Press columnist

The sun and the moon have good publicists. Anyone who didn’t know about this week’s total eclipse probably hasn’t seen the sun for many years. We haven’t seen a dark shadow like that across the U.S. since the 2016 election.

It had been nearly a century since the last total eclipse in the heartland, so that makes it pretty exciting. But the next one will be in April 2024, so it will be interesting to see what kind of hype that gets.

Like many, I was lured into the anticipation of what was promised to be a spectacular event. In hindsight, I’d say it was pretty cool. But it was the fastest two-minute ride I’ve ever been on.

The date had been on my calendar for weeks. Viewing and photographing a solar eclipse takes planning. I ordered a special filter for my camera as well as solar glasses, which never arrived and turned out to be non-certified. The camera filter was a bit of a bust, too.

The filter was advertised as a solar filter, but in actuality was just a polarizing filter, which is not enough to block out the harmful rays from the sun. My oldest brother also ended up with a polarizing filter. I already had one, so we combined all three filters along with a UV filter to make a suitable lens for capturing the eclipse up until totality.

We both ended up in Sparta, where our parents live. It was handy having a place to stay and unobstructed views away from the estimated 200,000 people who were traveling to Southern Illinois, which promised to be a prime viewing area. As word spread that Mom and Dad were in the right zone, others started joining us including a cousin from Atlanta, Ga. We ended up with three brothers, three cousins, a brother-in-law, an aunt, a niece and a few unrelated guests.

It was a party atmosphere as the moon started easing its way in front of the sun. We had a telescope set up that we used as a camera obscura, which projected the image of the eclipse onto a sheet of paper so it could be viewed without the special glasses.

Since we were in a rural area, we thought we might see more unusual animal activity. The kids said they saw bats flying around, but I didn’t see any. The fish in the pond seem to think it was feeding time and the crickets chirped, but there was nothing too unusual as the temperature dropped and the sky darkened, casting an almost eerie sheen on the lawn.

After the moon settled into the full eclipse, I hurriedly removed the filters from my camera so I could capture the view. Trouble is, the photos don’t do the eclipse justice. The sun is so bright that it can’t be photographed without dimming it down way beyond what the eye would register. Thus, the sky appears much darker than it actually was.

And then, two minutes later, it was over. The moon moved on and the sun started spilling its light and warmth back onto earth.

Although it would take another hour for the partial eclipse to end, we all packed up our soda cans, chairs and other stuff and headed back inside. We’d seen the lead-in and surmised that the ending would be a rerun in reverse.

In the end, it was a lot of planning for a brief moment of awe, but at least it took our minds off the madness happening in the rest of the world.

Getting to Sparta hadn’t been bad. I suppose everyone who drove down to the prime zone took their time over the last several days. But, apparently, they all decided to leave at the same time. And they all decided to take the same route as me. Or so it seemed.

Cars were lined up at the gas station, which was good because it was going to take a lot of gas to wait in line on the highways. It took me two hours to drive 40 miles. I’m not sure it was worth it, but I’ll bet I’ll do it again in seven years when we have another one.

© Copyright 2017 by David Porter who can be reached at porter@ramblinman.us. Kudos to the local businesses who had plenty of certified glasses that were given away or sold at a reasonable price. Not so much praise for the online vendors who jacked up their delivery fees and misrepresented their products. Shop local.