Poremba: Need help solving this mystery

I have a mystery to solve. Would you like to help?

Today (Aug. 24 ) I awoke and received a call from a relative that said, “I think I started to sleep walk last night or I fell off the bed. That would explain the huge black eye and the cut on my head and my broken glasses and the blood all over my shirt.”

Wow. You now have my full attention.

What is the last thing you remember?

“I don’t know I went to bed I think. Yes, because the dogs were with me.”

I was told by this person “I am OK. You go to your doctor’s appointment.”

I went and when I came back, I went to check up to see if all was OK, and I heard, “I think I fell over the humidifier, but I can’t remember.”

I called the doctor that treats this person, and we moved the appointment to Sept. 1.

So more prayers are needed lately. More people are falling and becoming ill, and no one finds a reason as to why this is happening.

My sister has saved another dog and gave it a forever home. It is so cute. It is an older dog: 8 years old, and it gets along with the two other dogs she has, and she is happy.

I wish people would go to the humane society in Urbana and take a look. They have some beautiful dogs and cats that need homes. I saw some beautiful rabbits down there. They also want homes.

Before you spend a lot of your savings on a pet see what they have to offer.

Prayers for William and Rosemary Hewerdine. They lost their son Paul. Also, prayers for his family.

Last week, I wrote about a young man, Robert James Allen, that is in need of heart surgery. I had a talk with his parents and they asked me to put their phone number in the paper and their address in case you all wanted to reach them for more information

Phone: 217 841 0375

Address: 804 Illinois Dr. Rantoul

I was reminded that Robert has a favorite uncle, Rob Finefield, as well as his aunt, Jolyne.

This recipe is so easy and delicious:

Italian TorteMix

1 cup of ricottaOne

1/4 cup mini semisweet chocolate chipsand

3 tablespoons of sugarsplit

Pound cake into three horizontal layers

Place bottom layer on an elegant

Serving plate top with half of the cheese mixture

Repeat with second layer and finish with top layer

Pauline Poremba of Rantoul writes a weekly column for the Rantoul Press, focusing on social and community issues.