Pace: Share the truth

The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and terrible day of the Lord come. And it shall come to pass, whosoever shall call on the name of the Lord shall be delivered: for in mount Zion and in Jerusalem shall be deliverance, as the Lord hath said, and in the remnant whom the Lord shall call. - Joel 2:31-32

The coming of the day of the Lord is a real event that will be coming as the Lord so chooses. It is not that we know for sure the day but we do know that it is an event that will happen. Shall we not prepare ourselves for that time?

As we see things change in our universe let us prepare for His glorious return. Let us be just as excited as the day we first believed.

Let us gather together and tell the sweet stories of our own salvation experience and of how we rejoiced in the days following the choice.

Let us make a profound statement for Christ everyday. Not so we can be glorified but that He is glorified through us cause we are His children. And we only do and say what the Father wills.

Call on the name of the Lord and be delivered, as the remnant whom He shall call. Let your choices be the ones that are obedient to His will and not the will of the one who will be forever lost.

Tell your children of it and let their children tell of it and all other generations. We are in a place of time that we can make a very important difference to someone and their family. Take the opportunity to share the way, the truth and the life. Jesus Christ still saves.

Be Encouraged.

Leatrice Pace of Rantoul writes a monthly column of encouragement. She may be reached at beencouragedbecouraged@yahoo.com.