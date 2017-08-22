Carpenter: Parents, for the love of everything that is holy, chill on the jeering at games

Easily my least-favorite part about high school sports is overhearing fans and parents relentlessly complain that the umpires/officials are why their team is losing.

At a game I recently covered, the umpires were great the entire game. Mid-game, one umpire made a slightly controversial call — it was still a 50/50 decision, and I think he made the right call either way. Fans/parents were in an uproar about what a horrible call it was and “how our boys are getting cheated.”

Later, the same umpire makes another good call, a rather routine one really, and I heard a disgruntled fan say, “About time we get a call.” And even later, after the team had officially been blown out, I heard another fan/parent say, “Keep your heads up, boys. You play the game the right way. You got cheated today.” I rolled my eyes. Give me a break.

Fans/parents complaining about GOOD officiating/umpiring is one of my biggest pet peeves, but I understand that it’s part of the game — football, baseball, softball, volleyball, whatever — to complain about the calls.

Sure, bickering about officiating/umpiring that IS bad is understandable. But for the love of God, learn the difference. Understand the difference between a “bad call” and “a call that went against my team.”

And even when they are bad calls, take it easy. Get your frustrations out, but don’t go overboard. I’ve been to Rantoul and Fisher games where parents have been thrown out for being unruly.

It’s embarrassing for a school, a team and the players when fans/parents get ejected from a game for relentlessly berating officials.

So, sure, get your anger at the officials off your chest, but be civil about it — and understand that just because the call went against your son/daughter/team doesn’t mean it was the wrong call.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.