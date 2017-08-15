Aug. 29 will mark my one-year anniversary as the sports editor of the Rantoul Press. Officially my second job as a professional sports writer, being the sports editor here has been a good ride so far — though undoubtedly a bumpy one to begin with.

I don’t think there’s any argument that I’ve settled in quite nicely. You may not think I’m the best writer or reporter in the world, but after that first month of putridity, we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

I hope to bring you more award-winning stories, and I’m sure some award-losing stories will be mixed in. With any luck, I will also be able to defend the Press’ back-to-back titles as Division B’s “Best Sports Section.”

But I realized a few months ago that in writing my introductory column during my first week, I didn’t tell you much about myself. So as a bit of a do-over, here is my one-year anniversary gift to you, the reader: 23 fast facts about myself (one for each year I’ve been on this planet) that will hopefully help in you getting to know me (whether you’d like to or not):

1. I’ve lived in central Illinois basically my entire life. I was born in Atlanta, but my dad got a pair of job offers — in Nebraska and Gibson City. So basically, it was a choice between a city surrounded by corn or a city surrounded by corn. He took the Gibson City job when I was 4, and I lived there for 14-plus years before heading to Illinois State in Normal, where I currently live (and for those wondering, the commute is not that bad).

2. I graduated from ISU in May 2016. I graduated in four years with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. I’ve wanted to be a sports writer since I was 11 years old.

3. I’m not a rookie. I may be young, but that doesn’t mean I’m inexperienced. I have been a reporter for 3 ½ years, including a sports editor two years and baseball reporter for six months. At the ISU campus newspaper, The Vidette, where I served as sports editor, I covered the NFL Draft, NCAA Tournament, FCS playoffs, Missouri Valley Conference basketball tournament and McDonald’s All-American games. I’ve won a total of six awards over the last two years, so I must not be all that horrible.

4. I’m a huge movie buff, a.k.a. movie nerd. I have a seemingly endless amount of useless movie trivia knowledge — I can name every Best Picture Oscar winner since 1970 and probably recite at least one or two obscure movie quotes daily to …

5. …my girlfriend Kaitlin, who is a news clerk at The Pantagraph. We have a one-year anniversary coming up ourselves, and we both are pursuing careers in journalism. She is also an ISU grad and hopes to one day become a copy editor. She has the experience, having been a copy editor at The Vidette, the office where we first became friends.

6. Unfortunately, I’m a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan. After being just 10 yards away from the gut-crushing 2-point conversion that was for naught in last year’s playoff loss against the Steelers, I have vowed to never travel for a game at Arrowhead again. It’s too painfully long of a drive to be disappointed on that level. I will travel to Busch Stadium, however, plenty of times in the future to see the 2017 NL Central division champion St. Louis Cardinals. My sports allegiances are all over the map — Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, University of Illinois basketball, University of Florida football and the Los Angeles Lakers.

7. Speaking of the Cardinals, I’ve interviewed Paul DeJong a handful of times. I know that sounds like a name drop that isn’t a name drop considering DeJong hasn’t exactly achieved complete fame yet. But my first press conference came as the ISU baseball beat reporter in spring 2015 with DeJong, ISU shortstop Dennis Colon and head coach Bo Durkac. I was shaky and nervous but pulled through. In my eyes, that started my official career as a sports writer.

8. I want to visit all 30 MLB ball parks. I know that’s the standard thing for a sports-obsessed guy to say. I’ve only checked off Busch Stadium, Wrigley Field and Comiskey Park (I call it Comiskey, but you can call it U.S. Cellular Field or Guaranteed Rate Field. I don’t care). Top 10 parks I want to visit: Fenway Park, Camden Yards, Coors Field, AT&T Park, Petco Park, Chase Field, Miller Park, PNC Park, Kauffman Stadium and Safeco Field.

9. I’m scared of heights. One thing you won’t see on my short bucket list is to skydive.

10. “Moneyball” is the best sports movie ever made. I’ve repeated this ad nauseam in columns and articles over the past year, so I won’t go into further detail. Runners-up are “Friday Night Lights,” “Coach Carter,” and “Creed.”

11. I will let my kids play football. With what we now know about CTE and the horrible affects concussions have, it’s understandable to not allow your kid to play football. But I don’t want to hold my kids back from something they could be great at. Love baseball and love pitching? Work your tail off and become the best pitcher you can possibly be, and I’ll help you as much as I can along the way. Not into sports but love playing the trumpet? Work your tail off and become the best trumpet player you can possibly be, and I’ll help you as much as I can along the way.

12. My favorite adult beverage is R.C. Cola … just kidding. It’s whiskey/coke. Any type of whiskey/coke will do, so if you ever want to get me talking here’s my quick whiskey power rankings: 1) Jameson 2) Woodford Reserve 3) Wild Turkey 4) Bulleit 5) Jim Beam

13. My favorite non-comedy show of all-time is “Breaking Bad.” That’s the popular, mainstream show to call your favorite, and there’s a reason for that. It’s really (bleeping) good. 1) “Breaking Bad” 2) “Fargo” 3) “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” 4) “Better Call Saul” 5) “The Wire” My favorite comedy show is “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.” I wish I could go back and watch every episode for the first time ever. Gut-busting. Hilarious. The show isn’t for everyone, but if it matches your taste, you’ll develop a cult-like following. “Family Guy” comes in second. I also quote that just about every day.

14. My favorite holiday is March Madness. It’s a holiday, and it’s better than Christmas. I’ve been playing fantasy football and filling out March Madness brackets since I was in sixth grade. I just won my first fantasy title last year, so winning a M.M. bracket pool is next on the list.

15. “The Shawshank Redemption” is hands-down the best movie ever made, and it’s not even close. When I was in seventh grade, my brother (not a “movie guy” or even close) told me to rent it because he heard it was good. I had vaguely heard of it, and after watching it once I was enthralled. I was obsessed for a week and watched it three times over the next month. I had no idea how popular of a film and how highly rated it was until after I watched it.

16. I hope to one day live in either Arizona or Florida. My parents and girlfriend all hail from Florida, and I have friends living in Arizona. After hearing their reviews of each state, it sounds a lot better to be sipping Corona Extras on a beach in St. Augustine or my backyard in Glendale instead of being bundled up with five layers on in Chicago.

17. Speaking of Chicago … I’m not a fan. Actually, to put it more bluntly, I hate Chicago. And it’s eye-rolling how Chicagoans gloat about how amazing their city is when it’s one of the murder capitals of the world, is filled with corruption and has a broken-down school system. Give me a break — it’s a dirty, overrated city.

18. My ideal vacation is relaxing on a Bahamian beach. Hiking the Wyoming mountains or skiing the slopes in Colorado doesn’t sound that appealing.

19. I’m short … like, really short. Just so, if you’ve never seen me at a game, you’re not surprised when you see a 5-6 dude walking the sidelines.

20. I’m the youngest in my family. I have three older siblings — sister Karissa (29), and twin brothers Daniel and Jonathan (28).

21. I have a 6-month old puppy named Kemba. He’s a beautiful, stubborn and incredibly smart Australian Cattle Dog (a.k.a. blue heeler) named after NBA All-Star Kemba Walker. He’s my Velcro dog — he’s never less than 2 feet away from me at all times, following me from room to room. He learned “sit,” “paw,” “stay,” “down,” “come,” ”roll over” and knows exactly what “ball” means and knows “mom” and “dad” are Kaitlin and I. He even delivers “mom” the paper when you hand it to him. Next trick: teaching him to get a beer out of the fridge.

22. I have a weird memory that revolves around sports. The first day I met Kaitlin was March 20, 2015. I know that because it’s the night Dayton upset Providence in the NCAA Tournament, and I had Providence in the Elite Eight. I remember 9/11 was on a Tuesday because the Cardinals were supposed to play the Astros that day on WBUI 23, one of just six channels we had when I was kid, and we only got one Cardinals game per week. The last time I smoked was April 6, 2014. I remember that because it was the day after Kentucky beat Wisconsin in the Final Four that season. March 25 was the day I got Kemba. I remember that because it was the day Gonzaga and Oregon won in the Elite Eight, and I was watching on my phone on the way back while he slept in my lap. See what I mean? Weird memory.

23. Speaking of memories, my first came when I was stung by a bee. I was either 3 or 4 years old when I stepped on a beehive and got stung by several — in an incredibly ironic twist of fate — Carpenter bees. Speaking of memories, the first baseball game I went to was a Cubs-Phillies game at Wrigley Field when I was 5 or 6. I could have gotten Scott Rolen’s autograph on my glove, my brother nearly ran down a foul ball in the second deck down the third-base line, and a Phillies player hit an inside-the-park home run because the ball got stuck in the ivy and the Cubs outfielder didn’t put his hands up to signal for a ground-rule double. I still remember the horde of umpires slowly walking out to left field to inspect and see if they could locate the ball, which they never found. It’s wild the stuff you can remember even at such a young age.

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.