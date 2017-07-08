Wang: Family conversation piece of art, science

Payel Kundu is shown with some of her beeswax artwork. Kundu is a fourth-year PhD student in the Neuroscience Program at the University of Illinois.

Friday, April 7, I visited one of the 15th annual Boneyard Arts Festival venues at the Ivy House Studio and Gallery in Champaign. When I walked in the exhibition my attention was drawn to the figure painting displays in the first room.

The medium of the painting looked unfamiliar but exciting. The paintings also looked unusual and almost like relief sculpture. Therefore, I located the artist, Payel Kundu, and chatted with her. She told me she is a fourth-year PhD student at the University of Illinois, and those paintings are beeswax paintings.

The beauty of going to an art exhibition opening reception is that I would have the opportunity to meet the artist in person and to learn the insight of the art directly from the exhibiting artist.

I asked Kundu to tell me how and why she created the paintings. We stood in front of the artworks on display, and she gave me her insight.

The Thoughts series was motivated by two criteria. One is that she wanted each piece to be a single-session piece. She wanted to sit down and start and complete the work before getting up again.

She had read a passage by Edgar Allan Poe about short stories in which he said that a merit of the short story was that it can be read in one sitting.

“Force the reader to take a break, and “the affairs of the world interfere” and break the spell,” Poe said.

Kundu felt that making a series of one-session pieces would allow her to express a feeling or an image with some immediacy and spontaneity, without intellectualizing it too much. Additionally, she wanted to work with a medium that was difficult to alter once laid down for the same reason.

Thus, the idea occurred to her to use beeswax. It dries just seconds after application and is quite hard to alter once dry. With the glaze to finish the piece applied, the painting cannot be altered at all, thus sealing or capturing a fleeting state of mind.

Additionally, the wax seemed like a good choice aesthetically for figures. The texture and thickness of it is reminiscent of flesh to Kundu. Her concepts and process of creating the artwork reminded me the key painterly characteristics of Impressionism – an emphasis on light and shade, mood and motion, and the capturing of a passing moment in time.

After learning about her scientific background and the insight of the painting, especially the scientific thoughts and procedures she put in creating the paintings, I got excited and wanted to collect one of the paintings for the following reasons:

She is a UIUC student, and her painting is a combination of science and art, which meet my criteria of collecting UI scholars’ art.

The painting material is beeswax, which I thought was rather creative, and it reminded me that my older daughter’s boy friend’s father is an entomologist specialized in the study of bees. My wife, our older daughter, Jie, and I graduated from medical schools.

Our younger daughter, Selena, is studying applied health sciences at UI, and we are all interested in science and art. Adding this painting to my art collection would give the whole family an enjoyable piece of art. It may become an interesting conversation piece for us in the family.

Plus, the exhibition stated that 25 percent of the sale price will be donated to a charity for a good cause.

Therefore, I purchased one of her paintings titled “Thoughts 2” to add to my UI art collection for the category of scientist’s (scholar’s) art.

After purchasing her art piece I had the opportunity to meet her parents and the gallery owners. As usual, by interviewing them I learned that Kundu is a fourth-year PhD student in the Neuroscience Program at the university. She told me she has had an interest and a passion for painting and drawing since the age of about 15.

She took as many art classes as she could through high school, and continued to do so in college. She likes painting mostly people and their experiences. As a natural science student she loves to experiment with new materials, like those used in the “Thoughts 2” piece.

She pointed out: “Art for me is often about exploration, reflection and experimentation. It brings me so much joy.”

As usual, after purchasing/collecting the artwork, I asked the artist for her artist statement. Here is what Kundu stated: “I have always had a deep interest in the minds of others, and how they experience the world. I pursue this interest partially as a graduate student in neuroscience, and partially through my art. It is impossible to truly experience something through the eyes of someone else, but my work tries to capture the experiences of those around me, and inevitably, how I experience them as well through the lens of my depiction.

“My work often tends toward strange, surreal scenes and often includes real people from my life. Sometimes my work starts from an idea that has been lingering in my mind, and I build an image around the idea to express it.

“Sometimes my work is based on a full image that came into my mind already formed, perhaps from a dream or from daytime mind-wandering.

“To me, art is an outpouring of the astounding complexity and beauty of the brain. I love sharing my thoughts with others in this visual way, and I love seeing the contents of other people’s brains in the form of their art as well.”



Dr. Ian Wang is the curator of the Spurlock Museum and may be contacted by e-mail: wangyu@illinois.edu