Visel: Still time to join library open house

There’s still time today, Wednesday, Aug. 2, for you to join the fun of the all-day open house at Rantoul Public Library.

Until 9 this evening, join in the celebration of coloring, by choosing a page or two to color with markers, pencils and crayons. This special event is open to everyone of any age.

From this Sunday, Aug. 6-Saturday, Aug. 12, you will want to take advantage of the special $2 Bag of Books mini sale at the Friends of the Library’s Corner.

Select from books, music and movies on the shelves and table, and pay just $2 a bag. It’s a fine way to add some relaxation into your life.

The Friends of the Rantoul Public Library would like to thank everyone for their generous support during the month-long July book sale. All proceeds from the successful sale will be used for the benefit of our great library.

The Wednesday matinee on Aug. 9 will feature the PG-rated “October Sky.”

Starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Chris Cooper and Laura Dern, “October Sky” tells the story of Homer Hickam, a young man with only one future in sight, to work in the local coal mine like his father. However in October 1957, everything changes when the first artificial satellite, Sputnik goes into orbit.

With that event, Homer becomes inspired to learn how to build rockets. Only one teacher in the high school understands Homer’s group’s efforts and lets them know that they could become a contender in the national science fair with college scholarships being the prize. Now the gang must learn to perfect their craft and overcome the many problems facing them as they shoot for the stars.

The popular Artemis Spaceship Simulation returns to the library on Friday, Aug. 18.

From 3:30-5 p.m. those of junior high age will explore the universe. For high school-aged and older, the challenges of space will start at 6:30.

Registration is required as there are only 12 seats per session available. Training for each important position will occur before the flight soars to warp drive and the Artemis fun begins.

This month’s calendar is filled with fine and free activities and events, from Yak ‘N Yarn and Caregivers Support Group to G3 Pokémon League and Larry Snider’s electronics class.

Pick up a copy of the calendar or visit the library’s website at www.rantoul.lib.il.us.

Rantoul Public Library is located at 106 W. Flessner Ave.



Terrie Visel, a resident of Rantoul and a member of Friends of Library, writes a bi-monthly column.