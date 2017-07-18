Summer series part II: Whether you like it or not, sports gambling will be legal nationwide in 5-10 years

The taboos of sports gambling have already worn off substantially over the last few years. Now, it’s likelier than ever that it will become legal nationwide.

When I was a sophomore in college, I watched as four friends — one jumping on the couch, another shielding his eyes, one with his face 2 inches from the TV and another on all fours desperately looking up at the screen — gutted out the final 30 seconds of a college basketball game between Wichita State and Western Kentucky at 3 in the morning during ESPN’s Tip-Off Marathon.

The Shockers were 15 ½-point favorites, and all four had placed a bet down on them to cover the spread. With the Shockers ahead 62-49, Fred Van Vleet buried a jumper to put them up 15 and somehow, someway WKU turned the ball over in perfect fashion by throwing it into the back court, where Wichita’s Tekele Cotton sprinted toward the other end of the court, grabbed it with momentum heading towards the basket, and slammed a dunk home — a worthless dunk in the eyes of 95 percent or more of viewers — to go ahead by 17 with 10 seconds left. My four friends went wild but still had to hold their collective breath as WKU’s final 3-pointer clanged off the rim, and an offensive rebound eventually led to a steal by Van Vleet to end the game and give the Shox the win and miraculous cover. Everybody in the room went nuts, including me, even though I had nothing to bet on.

And that, my friends, was one of the hundreds, maybe thousands, of instances when a double-digit margin in the final minute of a blowout game can still be exhilarating — even if you’re just watching as a bystander.

Want a more recent example?

Every Illini fan knows Brad Underwood’s name by now, but before he donned the orange and blue and let Jeremiah Tilmon and Javon Pickett walk away, he coached Oklahoma State in what was the most entertaining NCAA Tournament game of 2017 — one which I attended in Indianapolis.

Michigan edged Oklahoma State 92-91 in a fireball game in which barrages of threes were as likely to fall as Donald Trump is to stir up hysteria in 140 Twitter characters, and defense was apparently as hard to find as an actual smart human being to run the Bulls’ front office. The spread in that game ranged from 1 ½ to 2 ½ points, depending on where wagers were placed. Some widespread “chaos” ensued on Oklahoma State guard Jawun Evans’ “worthless” buzzer-beating 25-footer to end the game.

The Twitterverse and all major media outlets were engulfed by it. As soon as Evans’ prayer banged home, the Westgate Sportsbook and other sports books in Vegas went wild, with half the places up in arms — surely yelling profanities that would make a college baseball coach blush — and half the places breathing a stunning sigh of relief. In some Vegas sports books, as much as six figures shifted in wagers because of one last “meaningless” shot.

Those are just two of the more personal examples that come to mind that I witnessed firsthand, but soon enough there will be plenty more. In The Washington Post’s brief article discussing the frenzy Evans’ shot created, the headline reads, “Oklahoma State buzzer-beater is meaningless everywhere but in Las Vegas.”

In less than five years, shots like those won’t be meaningless anywhere.

Continuing to grow

Sports gambling is becoming increasingly commonplace, and the taboo of it has started to shred substantially and rapidly over the last few years. Major sports journalists and anchors (most notably ESPN’s top talent Scott Van Pelt and Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd) have either advocated sports gambling or, in the least, not shied away from it, including segments dedicated to discussing NFL, college football and NBA point spreads (Ex: Van Pelt’s “Bad Beats” and Cowherd’s “Blazing Five”).

“The climate towards sports gambling certainly has changed dramatically over the last couple of years,” said Jay Kornegay, director of the Westgate Sports Book, the largest sports book in Las Vegas. “It feels like the national press and even some of the leagues have loosened their stance a bit on sports gaming.

“There were a couple cases that really started the conversation of the state of sports gambling in this country. One was the NBA commissioner (Adam) Silver saying it’s something they should look into and that if it is taking place, we should go ahead and regulate it and police it like they do in the state of Nevada. The other one was the opening up of the national media coverage of the betting lines. Those two factors really started the change towards the perception of sports gambling.”

Right after speaking at length with Kornegay, I had a long discussion with Jimmy Vaccaro, an oddsmaker who has been doing business in Las Vegas since the 1970s.

“I think bookmakers all say we’ve had this black cloud, but it’s becoming more of a grey cloud in the last 10-15 years for a lot of different reasons,” Vaccaro said. “The people who are still against (sports betting) are my age, and they won’t be around long enough to still be against it. There are a whole bunch of younger people out there who think there’s nothing wrong with this. The entertainment value is off the charts with this, so I would say, yes, the walls are coming down one brick at a time. But let’s not jump ahead of ourselves. It’s still very apparent that there are still some road blocks up ahead.”

‘The best ambassador we could ever have’

The greatest emissary between the sports gambling world and the general public is one of the most decorated, highly respected and flat-out talented play-by-play announcers in TV history, Brent Musburger, who just five months ago retired from ESPN to start his own sports handicapping business in the Entertainment Capital of the World called the Vegas Stats & Information Network (VSiN).

Musburger’s seemingly out-of-left-field decision to leave a world he had called home for 50 years was shocking to many, including ESPN Vice President Stephanie Druley. The move was made to create a company that was the first of its kind — there had been no other multichannel network dedicated to sports gambling information before. He now does shows focused specifically on sports gambling five days a week out in the desert while doing write-ups and additional appearances for his company.

For one of the most well-rounded, down-to-earth voices in sports — a fatherly type of figure who used to call his audience “folks” and who left a successful five-decade career in which he still seemingly had plenty of gas left in the tank — to call it quits and start a handicapping business signaled that maybe this whole sports gambling world may not be so dark, evil and scary after all.

“Brent’s the best ambassador we could ever have,” Vaccaro said. “It’s 10 times better than it was just a few short years ago with people like that stepping up. Having him on board is absolutely wonderful. People like that will definitely help the sport, showing the other side. As Brent says a million times, he’s a casual bettor.

“That’s just another brick that keeps tumbling down. If you listen to his show, he gives out good information and has good guests on the show. We’re adding a lot more to it, and we’re having a lot of fun with it so far. But the bottom line is it wouldn’t have worked, we wouldn’t have had the major response we’ve had, if Brent hadn’t opened up.”

Musburger for years made sports betting references on air, just as Al Michaels is still wont to do. And following his final broadcast Jan. 31, Musburger was very open in a quasi-“exit interview” with Van Pelt on ESPN about how excited he is to enter an industry undergoing such a rapid growth and positive transformation — and he of course received plenty of support from Van Pelt.

“Sports betting is a growing business,” Musburger told VSiN Senior Editor Matt Youmans in a story earlier this year. “It’s being accepted more and more by American society. It has come out of the dark alleys. I know it has played a huge role in the growth of the National Football League through the years. The NFL sometimes doesn’t like to acknowledge that, but that’s the truth.”

Youmans, whom I met following a sports writers’ panel in Las Vegas last year at a journalism conference, left a 24-year career in the newspaper business and 16 ½ years at the Las Vegas Review-Journal to join Musburger’s network.

In a column published Aug. 27, 2015, in the Review-Journal, Youmans wrote:

Sports gambling is not evil, especially in Las Vegas, where it’s legal, and the NFL can benefit more from it being legalized nationally. Adam Silver figured it out. The NBA commissioner is sharp and ahead of the curve. He probably was the first man of major influence to publicly acknowledge what’s good about the elephant in the room.

Now, the elephant is a star in the room. Sports gambling is growing as the media coverage of it is expanding. Everyone is talking about it, and it’s happening fast.

Numbers increasing

Sarah Rayme of the American Gaming Association said at a March 11 SXSW Sports panel: “I think we can all attest to the fact that consumer demand is off the chart for sports betting. The two biggest sports betting events, the Super Bowl and the NCAA Tournament, there was $14 billion wagered on those events.”

The AGA estimated a total of $10.4 billion was wagered just on March Madness this past year, which is a 13 percent increase over the 2016 estimate of $9.2 billion wagered. Only $295 million this year was wagered legally in Nevada, meaning 97 percent of all bets were placed illegally — $10.1 billion was estimated to have been spent on illegal offshore websites or through bookies.

It’s not all shady bets that are blossoming — legal sports betting is still thriving and increasing. In Westgate’s famed SuperContest, which has been run since 1989 and saw just 342 contestants in 2007, drew 1,854 entries last year. That number is expected to reach more than 2,000 in 2017. Much of the allure of the SuperContest is that anyone can win — last year’s winner was a 32-year-old Starbucks barista from Las Vegas who won $895,482 as the top dog, and second place went to a 61-year-old farmer from Morris, Ill., who collected $358,192. Sports betting is just like playing the lottery — only with better odds, and it’s not complete luck and hope to rely upon.

The AGA also estimates that, because of the 1992 federal prohibition on sports gambling known as the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA), Americans bet at least $150 billion a year on sports illegally.

People are always going to find a way to reach their desired so-called vices. Remember Prohibition? a.k.a. one of the worst governmental decisions in American history, which, if it didn’t birth organized crime in the States, certainly fed and watered it into adulthood — Al Capone once said Prohibition was the best thing to ever happen to him.

Just as with flappers and factory workers getting their alcohol fill during the Prohibition era, people are always going to find ways to gamble, and the numbers prove sports gambling is more popular than it’s ever been. Legal Las Vegas sports books and off-shore online sports books continue setting records on the amount of money taken on bets every year. It is easier to do than ever before.

So why not regulate and police the sports-betting marketplace and essentially take away the illegal off-shore account opportunities out of Americans’ hands? If Americans are going to illegally bet on sports on their laptops or phones, why not regulate it and bring all those jobs and tax dollars state-side?

Governments figured it out with the marijuana industry, which mirrors the sports betting market. Just last year, Colorado pulled in nearly $200 million in tax revenue on $1.3 billion in total marijuana revenue. Nationwide, the legalization of marijuana created an estimated 123,000 jobs.

It’s estimated by the AGA that a legal sports betting marketplace would produce up to $5.3 billion in tax revenue nationwide. And by Vaccaro’s estimate, it would create up to 200,000 new jobs, including thousands in depressed areas of the country. It seems like it’s a matter of time before sports betting is legal and the government collects the tax money that has been shoveled into off short accounts for decades.

“I think it’s in favor to happen, but we’ve all been down this road before,” Vaccaro said. “Every time we get to a place where everybody’s talking about it and ready to go, someone throws a monkey wrench into it and sets it back two-three years.”

The downsides

There are obvious negatives to why sports betting should remain illegal.

As far as the leagues themselves, “integrity of the game” is the phrase that pops up in any sports-gambling article and with any sports-betting official who speaks on the market’s behalf.

With the infamous scandals and schemes uncovered (some which were touched on in Part I of this series) that have each at one point put a black eye on all four major sports leagues and the NCAA, it gives them good reason to be hesitant.

To quell some of those concerns, in 2004, Kornegay and others met with all of the professional leagues, the NCAA and the FBI in Indianapolis to discuss sports gambling.

“Leagues were talking about the integrity of the game, and they’re always concerned about protecting the integrity of the game,” Kornegay said. “Our stance was that we want to do the same. Integrity of these games is our product as well. It’s our No. 1 priority because we know that people would not want to wager on something that they thought might be predetermined.”

Kornegay said they are always looking for suspicious activity, such as unusual line movements and new players who want to wager large amounts on certain games and really aren’t deterred by what the point spread is.

“We want to police the betting activity just like they would want to. They want to make sure that these games are fair and true, and that’s when we stated (at the 2004 meeting) that’s exactly what we want,” Kornegay said. “People are not going to want to wager on something predetermined or crooked or a fixed game. We said we’re on the same side there. We don’t want to be accepting wagers on something that is predetermined. If there is a fixed, crooked game, who’s going to get hurt? Well, the ones actually taking the bet. Oh, we’re taking a bet on something that’s not fair and true? Well, the bookmakers will be on the short side of that.

“And we do that on a daily basis, an hourly basis. We’re always looking for that. If sports betting is regulated and policed, it’s more unlikely for those predetermined games to take place. Obviously, we can’t protect every single game, but we would certainly be looking for those that would be involved in something like that. We always cooperate with our Nevada Gaming Commission, the major leagues and the FBI on any type of inquiries that might be involving some type of fixing. That is something that we would always look to reduce from happening. It’s more unlikely (that games will be fixed) if bets are taken in a regulated environment.”

Probably the most common fear if sports gambling was legalized is the prevalence of compulsive gamblers. And two of the major problems therein are the lack of education about the dangers of irresponsible sports gambling and the absence of a fail/safe system to combat compulsive gambling. Ever heard of a bartender cutting someone off or forcing them to go home because they’ve had too much to drink? It would be more difficult to do with sports betting because, unlike a heavily hammered person who’s obvious to point out, it’s not always easy to see someone who has gambled too much. But it’s certainly possible.

I visited two prominent sports gambling websites to research each one’s “responsible gaming” policies and guidelines. One site had a very good, not great, resource with ways to help and identify problem gambling on it. But that site still has the responsible gaming link down at the bottom and not in big, bold, bright letters at the top of the home page, which any and every online gambling site should. The other site didn’t have a “responsible gaming” link at all.

If made legal in the U.S., that should be, and hopefully would be, one of the bare minimum requirements and the most important requirement — to have a system in place to identify and weed out problem gamblers and put education about proper and responsible gambling front and center.

There are ways to combat the negatives, as outlined by Silver in his famed 2014 New York Times op-ed: “mandatory monitoring and reporting of unusual betting-line movement; a licensing protocol to ensure betting operators are legitimate; minimum-age verification measures (the legal betting age would be 21); geo-blocking technology to ensure betting is available only where it is legal” and, most important, “mechanisms to identify and exclude people with gambling problems; and education about responsible gaming.”

Legal nationwide someday?

I do believe that sports gambling is going to be legal within the next five years. If not then, make it 10 years. But it’s going to happen. And I’m not alone in that thought.

“I think somewhere along those lines (5-10 years), but we’re certainly not holding our breath because I know that’s a big step for this country to take,” Kornegay said. “But if you look at most of the world, they’ve been doing it for decades, and Nevada has obviously been doing it for decades as well. I believe we’re heading in the right direction, but I think it’s better for the sports world, and certainly the leagues, to start accepting regulated wagers sooner than later.”

The Las Vegas sports books, including Westgate, have had plenty of visitors who undergo dramatic mindset shifts upon seeing the day-to-day operations of how sports books are actually run.

“It’s certainly moving in that direction, but it won’t happen overnight,” Kornegay said. “If you look back at the history of sports betting, it’s tied to organized crime. It’s taken decades to shake that off here in Las Vegas. Vegas, and the state of Nevada’s gaming industry, is working in a very highly regulated environment. We’ve had senators, politicians and other prominent people in the sports world tour the sports books of Nevada and leave with a 180-degree turn compared to what they were thinking when they first entered the book.

“We’re not just a bunch of guys taking bets, smoking cigars and figuring out how games are going to be played. It’s not like that. It’s a highly regulated climate. Probably one of the more regulated industries in the country, and a lot of people don’t realize that until they actually see it. They think of the movies, or they think of Al Capone or something along those lines.”

The most important fight in the ongoing war between the states and the courts to make sports gambling legal will happen later this year. The United States Supreme Court, which annually takes less than 2 percent of petitions sent its way, agreed June 27 to hear New Jersey’s sports-betting case in which the state is attempting to legalize sports betting in casinos and race tracks — a mission they’ve been trying to accomplish since 2012. Vaccaro is confident this could be the final straw.

“This is the time I think it will happen because we’ve got to the Supreme Court,” Vaccaro said. “These guys are listening to it. It can’t be all that bad. It doesn’t mean it’s a slam dunk we’ll get it through there, but at least we have a lot more going for us than we did just a short five years ago.”

The Supreme Court agreeing to hear the appeal, in which the NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and the NCAA are the plaintiffs, is the No. 1 obstacle blocking New Jersey’s path. And it’s most likely that once one state goes, the others will follow. But, truthfully, numbers-wise it doesn’t really matter whether or not it becomes legal. The number of people who bet on sports each year and the amount of total money spent on sports betting will keep rising.

Whatever your stance on sports gambling is, whether you’re steadfastly against it or all for it, just know one thing: It’s never going away. It’s only becoming stronger and more popular in the U.S. and worldwide. It’s going to become more common to discuss on sports debate shows, podcasts and other mediums, much more common than it already is.

Just as there are numerous programs centered on NFL fantasy sports, I guarantee there will be at least one half-hour-long show on ESPN dedicated exclusively to sports gambling — whether legalized nationwide or not — within the next five years. If not sooner. And if it’s legalized, ESPN and Fox Sports will surely be crawling with sports betting-centric programs and SportsCenter segments such as “Top 5 Over/Under Bets To Target For NFL Week 6” and “Three NBA Underdogs That Will Cover Friday Night.” Both networks already have similar segments in place. It wouldn’t be a dramatic development.

Pick your side and do battle because sports betting is going to be legalized sooner than you think. If I’m wrong, which I won’t be, it will still be more prevalent and talked about in 2018 than it was in 2017, and more heavily discussed in 2019 than 2018.

Hate it or love, might as well get used to it sooner than later.

Next week: Part III: The ‘hypocritical’ daily fantasy sports industry is beating the system

Contact Zack Carpenter at zcarpenter@rantoulpress.com and on Twitter @ZCarp11.